Skipper top scores as side maintains rich vein of form

HENLEY’S 100 per cent start to their Home Counties Premier League campaign continued on Saturday with a well constructed victory at FINCHAMSPTEAD.

The result leaves Henley joint top with Datchet who continued to impress with a win against High Wycombe.

This was the last 50 over game until August as the league now reverts to the timed format for the next nine rounds.

Finchampstead is generally regarded a batsman’s paradise but the wicket that both teams had to contend with on Saturday was something of an outlier, two paced, uneven bounce, always with something in it for the bowlers.

As it was, after the rain on Friday and overnight into early Saturday morning, it was a credit to the groundsman that the game got going on time under blustery skies. Unsurprisingly, having won the toss, Henley decided to field.

Tom Nugent was on the money from the word go but it was Tom Scriven who struck first to remove Predgen which meant that Josh Lincoln was joined by his brother and Finch skipper, Dan.

For the first dozen overs, the score crept along and it was only in the 14th over that Josh Lincoln smeared Nugent all around the park for 19 to take Finch to 45. But, as is so often the case, Ali Raja, with his subtle variations of pace and length, soon took control and Nugent had his revenge taking the catch at long on to remove Josh Lincoln. Raja followed that up by bowling Albert for a duck and Finch were 47-3.

Finchampstead innings have had a bit of a tendency to self destruct in such situations but skipper Lincoln, doubtless mindful of that and of the fact that the wicket was a bit of a handful, not to mention having been dropped twice, reined in his attacking instincts as he and Billy Rogers played with lots of restraint and circumspection.

That, however, is to take nothing away from some very tight bowling by Raja and Euan Woods.

All of this was reflected in the score and it was not until the 34th over that Finch crawled past 100. Only in the last seven overs did the Finch batsmen cut relatively loose, Rogers perishing in the process and being replaced by Bone with a quick-fire 16 as Lincoln brought the innings to a close with a couple of sixes in 16 off the last over.

The consensus was that the home side were well short of par on 213 runs, even allowing for the conditions.

In reply, Henley shrugged off the early loss of Matt Rowe, bowled by former Henley seamer Zac Jones, and the subsequent loss of Scriven who fell victim to a fine spell of bowling by Finch’s Darron Augustus. Neither skipper Roberts nor Richard Morris found the going easy and there was a certain amount of scratching around in the face of some good bowling on a contrary wicket.

Little by little the experienced pair began to assert themselves and Morris had caught up Roberts with a firmly struck boundary only to be caught in two minds on the next ball and offer up a catch to bowler Josh Lincoln which was gratefully received.

Soon after, Roberts brought up his 50 and Woods, revelling in a return to form with the bat, gradually went up through the gears, the pair plundering the Finch bowling with a flurry of boundaries which brought the run chase to a successful conclusion with four overs to spare.

Although not a game for the purists, captain Roberts was happy with the result. After the match the skipper said: “It was a really challenging game from the outset, but I think our experience and adaptability to situations paid dividends today.

“We bowled very well throughout, fielded with accuracy and energy, and then adapted with the bat when realising the going was tougher than initially thought.

“We’ve chased very well so far this season, with all the batters getting time in the middle, which bodes well for the longer format starting next week.”