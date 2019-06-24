Monday, 24 June 2019

Lambert shines for hosts

GREYS GREEN ran out winners in a hard fought clash with visitors STROLLING OPTIMISTS on Sunday.

The hosts were put into bat first and got off to a shaky start, with Evans taking two quick wickets to leave Greys Green at 5-2. Mark Lambert then hit 68 in no time before holing out in the deep.

J Harvey took three wickets to keep the hosts in check but good scores from Cusden, Skilleter and Ahmed took Greys Green to 205-9 from 36 overs, with Strolling Optimisits taking some good catches in the field. Dawkins hit the shot of the day, flicking the ball over mid-wicket and the pavilion for six.

Faced with a daunting total, Strolling Optimists did not get off to a good start. Cross took three early wickets with some fine bowling. Evans was batting well and just needed some support from the other end, which was duly provided by Stananought and Marsh.

Evans and Marsh were looking dangerous and there was a real prospect of this game going to the wire, but a misjudged run and fine fielding from Cross ended Evans’ innings at 47.

Ahmed, Skilleter and Jenkins took two wickets apiece to wrap things up for Greys Green to secure an 83-run victory, with P Marsh undefeated on 39.

GREYS GREEN

T Cross, c E Thorne, b Evans

5

L Jenkins, lbw, b Evans

0

B Ahmed, c N Harvey, b J Harvey

26

M Lambert, c P Marsh, b Slocombe

68

N Holroyd, c P Marsh, b Sinclair

4

M Cusden, c J thorne, b F Thorne

31

P Shah, c N Harvey, b J Harvey

0

J Hesom, c S Cowan, b J Harvey

0

P Dawkins, c P Marsh, b Sinclair

12

M Skilleter, not out

30

Extras

29

TOTAL

205

Best bowling: J Harvey 3-25, Sinclair 2-28, O Evans 2-29.

STROLLING OPTIMISTS

F Thorne, b Cross

6

J Thorne, c & b Cross

0

O Evans, run out

47

S Pearce, st —, b Cross

6

M Stananought, b Ahmed

13

P Marsh, not out

39

J Harvey, b Skilleter

6

G Slocombe, b Ahmed

2

N Harvey, st —, b Skilleter

0

E Thorne, c Lambert, b Jenkins

3

J Marsh, b Jenkins

0

Extras

0

TOTAL

122

Best bowling: T Cross 3-28, B Ahmed 2-13, L Jenkins 2-13, M Skilleter 2-21.

