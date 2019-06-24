Lambert shines for hosts

GREYS GREEN ran out winners in a hard fought clash with visitors STROLLING OPTIMISTS on Sunday.

The hosts were put into bat first and got off to a shaky start, with Evans taking two quick wickets to leave Greys Green at 5-2. Mark Lambert then hit 68 in no time before holing out in the deep.

J Harvey took three wickets to keep the hosts in check but good scores from Cusden, Skilleter and Ahmed took Greys Green to 205-9 from 36 overs, with Strolling Optimisits taking some good catches in the field. Dawkins hit the shot of the day, flicking the ball over mid-wicket and the pavilion for six.

Faced with a daunting total, Strolling Optimists did not get off to a good start. Cross took three early wickets with some fine bowling. Evans was batting well and just needed some support from the other end, which was duly provided by Stananought and Marsh.

Evans and Marsh were looking dangerous and there was a real prospect of this game going to the wire, but a misjudged run and fine fielding from Cross ended Evans’ innings at 47.

Ahmed, Skilleter and Jenkins took two wickets apiece to wrap things up for Greys Green to secure an 83-run victory, with P Marsh undefeated on 39.

GREYS GREEN

T Cross, c E Thorne, b Evans 5 L Jenkins, lbw, b Evans 0 B Ahmed, c N Harvey, b J Harvey 26 M Lambert, c P Marsh, b Slocombe 68 N Holroyd, c P Marsh, b Sinclair 4 M Cusden, c J thorne, b F Thorne 31 P Shah, c N Harvey, b J Harvey 0 J Hesom, c S Cowan, b J Harvey 0 P Dawkins, c P Marsh, b Sinclair 12 M Skilleter, not out 30 Extras 29 — TOTAL 205

Best bowling: J Harvey 3-25, Sinclair 2-28, O Evans 2-29.

STROLLING OPTIMISTS

F Thorne, b Cross 6 J Thorne, c & b Cross 0 O Evans, run out 47 S Pearce, st —, b Cross 6 M Stananought, b Ahmed 13 P Marsh, not out 39 J Harvey, b Skilleter 6 G Slocombe, b Ahmed 2 N Harvey, st —, b Skilleter 0 E Thorne, c Lambert, b Jenkins 3 J Marsh, b Jenkins 0 Extras 0 — TOTAL 122

Best bowling: T Cross 3-28, B Ahmed 2-13, L Jenkins 2-13, M Skilleter 2-21.