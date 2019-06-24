Churchend triumph

SHIPLAKE COLLEGE hosted the 11th annual Performance Cricket Festival on Friday last week where 60 children from Peppard, Churchend and Emmer Green Primary Schools took part with senior Shiplake College pupils umpiring and scoring.

The start of the morning featured a round robin series of matches with teams qualifying for a knock out match later in the day.

In the overall final game, Churchend defeated Emmer Green by 168 runs to 68 runs.

Head coach and cricket professional at Shiplake College, Chris Ellison said: “Thanks to the wonderful grounds staff, parents, teaching staff, Shiplake students and Invesco for their continued support of this event. It was a difficult week weather wise, but the tremendous effort from all involved ensured many boys and girls had the opportunity to take part and make the most of a really enjoyable morning.”