Monday, 24 June 2019

Young Peppard Stoke Row Unicorns side ease to comfortable win

ONE of the youngest PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS teams ever assembled eased to an 80-run victory against BBC CAVERSHAM on Sunday.

Despite having the experience of 48-year-old Peter Lamsdale at their disposal, the Unicorns picked a side with an average age of 18.8 which was also inflated by the presence of three 21-year-olds in Will Legg, Fergus Nutt and Hamish Scott.

U16 Daniel Watts (37) got the innings off to a promising start as he continues to show promise of a bright future, and after two wickets fell, Nutt took over the mantle with yet another half century.

Scott made a breezy 34 before Nutt fell for 74, but a late flurry from Lamsdale (34 not out) ensured the Unicorns ended on 227-7 from their 35 overs.

U16 pair Owen Simmons (0-12 off six overs) and Archie Malcolm (1-19 off six) opened the bowling as BBC set about the run chase, and they both proved highly economical as the required rate continued to rise.

U13 duo Tom Mennie (0-32) and Ben Rumble (0-15) — both on senior debut — continued to ensure the visitors fell further behind their target as they reached 81-1 from 20 overs. Scott was brought into the attack in the 21st over and made the breakthrough when he trapped opener Tim Castle lbw before taking a couple more wickets, including the key one of captain Tim Fitzgerald, the skipper bowled for 68.

Connor Lamsdale bowled some good deliveries in his five-over spell and with Scott ending with figures of 5-28, the Caversham reply ended on 147-7.

