Sanders wickets not enough for Hambleden

VISITORS HURLEY ran out 14-run winners at the Dene against HAMBLEDEN last Sunday.

On a slow scoring pitch, Hurley batted first. James Grant and David Saint both bowled tightly, conceding just 35 runs in their 16 overs.

It was Saint who took first blood with the wicket of Mike Walton for 5 in the 10th over. When Will Ottaway replaced Grant, he had opener Kamani caught on 20 by Phil Rosier towards mid-on, with his first delivery.

Three overs later, at the other end, Nick Arnold had Raheem Dad caught at mid wicket by Adam Richards for 6, then Josh Cole out lbw for 0 with the score on 40.

Following drinks, Jas Badh and Paul Ridgeway built a steady partnership of 50 over 15 overs, with Adam Richards conceding just 10 runs off his four overs, until Badh was caught by Ottaway off Chris Sanders on 16.

Sanders took the scalp of Ridgeway for 38, having him caught by Rosier in the 38th over. In the final over with Hurley on 118-7, Sanders bowled Joe Graham on 3 and had both Mo Basharat and Sher Khan stumped by Paul Richards with the last two balls, returning figures of 5-16 off four overs. Henry Graham was 18 not out.

A target of 119 to win looked straightforward but the chase proved too difficult. Rosier was out lbw to Henry Graham at the end of the first over for 0, and Sam Francis fell to Joe Graham also for lbw on 3. Dan Reading and Matt Murton were keeping up the run rate until Murton was run out on 5 when the returning ball bounced off him onto the wicket.

Sanders came in and played a controlled game, finally getting bowled by Basharat 22 overs later on 34. However, his partners fell at regular intervals in the innings: Reading was bowled on 20 by Liam Cole, who also had Adam Richards caught at square leg on 13 by Ridgeway; Henry Graham took the wicket of Grant for 5 runs, and Dad had Arnold out lbw on 1. Basharat cleared up the rest with Ottaway out lbw on 2 and Paul Richards bowled first ball by a full toss.

Despite Sanders bowling figures of 5-16, and hitting 34 runs with the bat, Hambleden finished 14 runs short of Hurley’s total on 104 all out.