Ghafoor duo shine with bat and ball for villagers

UNDER a thick duvet of cloud, HURLEY slumped to their fifth Premiership 1 defeat at home to PINKNEYS GREEN despite winning the toss and claiming the early wicket of Uday Tiko as Gurdev produced swing to clip the stump in the third over last Saturday.

The early optimism evaporated as Tim Snapes and Steve Curlews added 111 in 21 overs. A half hour lost to rain slowed the outfield if not the run rate as Curlews lost two balls over the pavilion.

Drinks brought the breakthrough with Snapes driving back hard to Phil Ridgeway who clung on inches from his nose. A second wicket in the over was spilled as Hurley chipped away with a switch to some good and surprising catching.

Pinkneys Green went aerial as Curlews held the visitors together until he fell with the score on 213 to a good catch by keeper Akash. The visitors were eventually bowled out for 225 inside 46 overs.

In reply Hurley lost their first wicket in the second over as Aekam was bowled by the impressive Stokes. Only the superb Kelvin Baillie showed any resistance as a procession of batsmen trumped back to the pavilion unable to counter the swing of Stokes, pace of McDonough and wily spin of Curlews.

Joban was the only other batsman to reach double figures as he and Baillie upped the batting to snatch two batting points with a ninth wicket stand of 23.

PINKNEYS GREEN

U Tiko, b Gurdev 1 T Snapes, c & b Ridgeway 72 S Curlews, c Akash, b Ravi 84 J Stemp, c Mandeep, b Langlands 11 S Patel, lbw, b Langlands 0 V Mopur, c Aekam, b Ridgeway 15 J Stokes, b Mandeep 12 W Hayes, c Aekam, b Ravi 3 C Bandla, c Navdeep, b Mandeep 6 B Snapes, st Aksahs, b Ravi 1 N McDonough, not out 6 Extras 15 — TOTAL 225

Best bowling: Ravi 3-15, J Langlands 2-26, P Ridgeway 2-42, Mandeep 2-44.

HURLEY

K Baillie, c Hays, b Curlews 84 A Singh, b Stokes 0 N Singh, lbw, b Stokes 4 B Singh, c Snapes, b Stokes 1 R Singh, lbw, b McDonough 2 P Ridgeway, c Stemp, b Stokes 2 J Langlands, b McDonough 3 A Gill, b McDonough 0 M Singh, lbw, b Curlews 0 J Singh, not out 22 G Singh, b Curlews 5 Extras 7 — TOTAL 130

Best bowling: J Stokes 4-21, S Curlews 3-26, N McDonough 3-43.

FRIETH built on the success of last weekend with a convincing rain-swept victory against BRAYWOOD 2nds in Premiership 2.

In the field first, good partnership bowling saw the hosts’ 10-wickets shared between all of Frieth’s bowlers, with Ramzan Ghafoor being the pick of the attack with figures of 4-18. Braywood were bowled out in the 38th over for 96 runs.

In reply Frieth set about their task in determined fashion, and scored 97-runs for the loss of just two -wickets in 20 overs. Amar Ghafoor scored his highest total of the season, carrying his bat with 52 not out.

Elsewhere in the division HARPSDEN 2nds’ match at CADMORE END was abandoned.

HURLEY 2nds drew their Division 2 clash at high-flying PINNER 2nds.

The covers were removed to reveal a wet, green track and Steve Taylor made the decision to bowl first.

With players arriving from all parts, Hurley took to the field initially with eight men and performed admirably to keep the run rate under control as Norman Williams and Shaqib Miskeenmal posted 31 in nine overs for the first wicket.

Miskeenmal’s favouring of the leg-side hoik proved to be his undoing as he played all round a full-length delivery from Umar Zamman.

Hurley were bolstered in the field by the arrival of Greg Double and Jackie Haines. Double flung himself around the outfield with enthusiasm saving several runs. Williams and Akshay Dhanda built a 67 run partnership aided by poor fielding from the visitors as three chances went begging.

Taylor brought himself on to replace Zamman and got the breakthrough as Williams lofted to Mo Basharat at mid-on.

With conditions worsening the players were eventually forced from the field by the persistent rain, causing a 10 minute delay and loss of two overs.

Hurley persisted with their spin attack but the usually reliable Hassan Gul struggled to find a consistent length in the cold, blustery conditions before getting the vital wicket of Dhanda.

Keiran Carter offered a couple of lusty blows before chipping a return catch to the grateful Hurley skipper. Cyrus Barrett and Jayesh Sharma upped the run rate as Pinner looked to a declaration, which came in the 44th over at 246-5 when Barrett was stumped off Abdul Jabbar.

The Hurley reply struggled to make progress against impressive bowling from Kavin Soundararajan and Varun Singh. Double was the first to go, hanging his bat outside the off stump to offer a well taken catch by Barrett at gully.

With Jabbar and Raheem Dad falling in quick succession, the visitors slumped to 26-3 after 10 overs. A welcome partnership of 73 between Zamman and Mo Basharat added some respectability to the score before the players headed to the safety of the pavilion as more rain fell.

A delay of 43 minutes left only a further 7.3 overs available for Hurley to bat, making a result unlikely. Basharat and Dave Walton were untroubled by the Pinner bowlers who failed to make the batsmen play often enough as Hurley finished on 117-4 from 30 overs.

PINNER 2nds

N Williams, c Basharat, b Taylor 49 S Miskeenmal, b Zamman 12 A Dhanda, lbw, b Gul 62 K Carter, c & b Taylor 10 C Barrett, st Walton, b Jabbar 57 J Sharma, not out 43 Extras 13 — TOTAL (5 wkts) 246

Best bowling: S Taylor 2-30.

HURLEY 2nds