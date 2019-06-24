Records are broken as Udeen rips through visitors’ line-up

WARGRAVE held on to secure a draw from their home Division 1 match with HAYES last Saturday.

The visitors, batting first, declared on 267-6 after 49 overs in an innings that saw Prabhjot Singh top score with 114 not out while Mark Firth secured bowling figures of 4-76.

In reply Mandip Sohi (46), Will Allum (29), Ashera Mahavidanalage (45), Imran Malik (48) and Micheal Holder (35) all made decent scores but it was tailenders Firth and Alex Hands who held on at the death to secure a share of the poils as the hosts finished on 234-9.

In Division 2A KIDMORE END went down to an eight wicket defeat at ICKENHAM.

The hosts took the upper hand with winning the toss, and never lost control of the game. Inserted on a wet yet hard surface the batting was tricky as wickets fell at regular intervals throughout the innings. The highest score of the innings was 24 not out by number nine Alex Crawford.

Batsmen either tried to graft their way or hit their way out of trouble but neither method seemed to be effective. The bowling of Mistry saw off five of the Kidmore top six. At no stage did the Kidmore team recover from a bad start to the innings. Ickenham bowled and fielded well as Kidmore were bowled out for 124 in 44.3 overs.

Frost took one early wicket finishing with respectable figures of 6-2-9-1 and Ashby took an early wicket but Ickenham skipper Evans scored an undefeated 56 and steered his side home.

HENLEY 2nds drew their Division 2B clash at BEACONSFIELD.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat on a pitch that was damp and looked likely to deteriorate as the game went on.

With the match reduced to 88 overs due to rain, Henley were in a precarious position at 44-3, before a partnership of 112 between debutant Ross Klusener (66) and Nathan Hopkins (55) settled the nerves and gave Henley a strong platform to attack in the final overs.

Useful contributions from Jacobsen, Homewood and Gurung allowed them to post a competitive total of 223-7, with Beaconsfield given 42 overs to chase.

After losing an early wicket Beaconsfield then took control of the match, with Zia Ashraf (50) combining with some clean striking from Jonny Bowers (76) to ostensibly take the game away from Henley. However, with the score at 142-1, Henley took four wickets for 11 runs, as Cameron Jacobsen (2-25) and Harry Jordan (2-24) forced Henley back into the match.

This was threatened, by some brutal batting in the final overs from David Heavyside, who struck 58 off 31 balls to leave Beaconsfield requiring two runs from the final over with five wickets in hand.

Harry Jordan then bowled a dot ball, before Heavyside was run out by a direct hit from Michael Williams at the non-striker's end, after being sent back following a mix-up. This was followed by a single to leave the scores tied with three balls remaining.

Barnett was then run out attempting to steal a bye through to the wicket-keeper, followed immediately by a further run out as Bracey attempted to take Gurung on at mid-on.

With the final ball of the game Beaconsfield desperately tried to run after nudging it to mid-on, but Gurung threw down the stumps to leave the scores tied with the allotted overs exhausted and Beaconsfield nine wickets down in a pulsating match.

In Division 4A WARGRAVE 2nds triumphed by 63 runs at THEALE AND TILEHURST. Batting first Wargrave were bowled out for 176. However, the home side also found scoring runs hard to come by as they were dismissed for 113 in 32.3 overs.

HENLEY 3rds home Division 5B clash with ALDERSHOT 2nds at Nettlebed was cancelled due to a rain affected pitch.

KIDMORE END 2nds beat MAIDENHEAD AND BRAY 3rds by 10 wickets in a low scoring Division 7A clash at Gallowstree Common.

The home side won the toss and had no hesitation in inserting the visitors but no one quite expected how the game would play out over the next two hours.

Maidenhead and Bray’s innings got off to the worst possible start as Azhar Udeen clean bowled opener Wyatt Michauex for a duck in the first over leaving the visitors 1-1. The next wicket fell at nine courtesy of a run out. Andrew Thomsen was also getting into a good rhythm and he got the next wicket which was again clean bowled.

Maidenhead and Bray’s innings then started to slide dramatically as Udeen and Thomsen asked constant questions of the visiting batsmen’s techniques which they were unable to answer as Bray’s innings fell apart spectacularly from 19-5 to 26 all out with seven of the visitors out bowled with six of them getting ducks. Udeen finished with impressive figures of 6-8 and Thomsen an equally creditable 3-17.

The Maidenhead and Bray total was the lowest ever scored by an opposition against Kidmore End 2nds eclipsing the 33 all out scored by Goring 2nds back in 1976.

With the prospect of more rain Kidmore’s openers Mark New and Tim Sullivan wasted little time in chasing down a winning score of 27 as New hit the first ball of the Kidmore innings for four and Sullivan completed the win in style by hitting a six off the final ball of the fifth over.

New finished on 13 not out and Sullivan 10 in a game which lasted 22 overs in total and was all over just before 3pm having started at 1pm.

KIDMORE END 3rds ran out 15 run winners at NEWBURY 3rds in Division 9A.

Batting first Kidmore End ended their innings on 107-9 before bowling Newbury out for 92 with Daniel Sporle ripping through the home side’s innings to finish with figures of 7-24.

Elsewhere in the division WARGRAVE 4ths went down to a 117 run defeat at MAIDENHEAD AND BRAY 4ths.

Batting first the hosts were bowled out for 170 with R Payne taking 5-23 for the visitors. However, in reply Wargrave collapsed to just 53 all out.