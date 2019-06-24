Hayden’s masterclass gives hosts upper hand

HARPSDEN overcame both the weather and RUISLIP VICTORIA on Saturday to ensure they remain top of the Berks, Bucks and Chilterns Championship.

Stand-in skipper Ben Hancock had immediate success for Harpsden, winning the toss and asking Ruislip Victoria to bat first on a surface that looked like it could offer some early assistance for the seamers.

The visitors began watchfully, reaching 31-0 off of 12 overs before Tom Hancock struck twice having opener Bhatti well caught at second slip and then Khan caught behind the next ball.

This prompted a mini-collapse for Ruislip with Akhtar run out by a Ben Hancock direct hit from the covers and Kapoor losing his off stump shortly afterwards.

Rain briefly halted proceedings with Ruislip at 33-4 off of 20 overs but when play resumed, Harpsden maintained their momentum, with James Paice drawing Ruislip number four Singh into a false shot, well caught by Adam Birkett at backward point.

Tight spells of bowling followed from Paice, Birkett, Khaliq and Hogan-Keogh, regularly picking up wickets; the highlight being a fine Birkett delivery to remove Krunic. Another excellent display of Harpsden fielding kept the run rate well in check resulting in Ruislip reaching a below par 112-9 from their rain-adjusted 40 overs.

Harpsden's opening pair began the chase equally diligently in the face of two fine opening spells from visiting bowlers Khan and Akhtar with both finding prodigious movement through the air and off the surface.

Harpsden's first wicket fell when Blake Hogan-Keogh chipped Akhtar to mid-wicket. Jack Brown began to rebuild with Birkett before being adjudged lbw to change bowler Gulchin; Ben Hancock followed shortly afterwards shouldering arms to a delivery that nipped back to clip his off-stump before Stevens was well caught at first slip, both batsmen falling to Krunic.

This brought Sam Imlay to the crease who after a slow start quickly found his feet and provided good support to opener Adam Birkett who calmly continued on his merry way, hitting a number of crisp boundaries as well as running effectively between the wickets to guide Harpsden home for the loss of four wickets; Birkett finishing on 59 not out with Imlay unbeaten on 19 at the other end.

A Dan Hayden masterclass and a brilliant all-round performance from Tom Macdonald gave PEPPARD STOKE ROW by far the better of their draw at home to LEY HILL.

The hosts were asked to bat first and lost an early wicket, but the evergreen Andy Watts (45) and Macdonald set about restoring their side’s fortunes with a second-wicket stand of 78.

Macdonald departed with the score on 80, but Hayden made his intentions known from the outset as he unleashed an array of fine shots.

Watts fell for a well-worked innings shortly after a rain disruption, and with the hosts’ middle-order failing to fire, they were in danger of blowing a solid platform as they spiralled to

154-6.

However, Hayden continued on his merry way, and he received helpful support from the ever-reliable Sam Fooks. The pair added 118 for the seventh wicket, Hayden smashing a 71-ball century before ending unbeaten on 117 from 81 deliveries, while Fooks fell to the last ball of the innings for a 35. The visitors closed on 272-7.

Ley Hill shuffled their batting line-up and promoted Jack Thompson as a pinch-hitter, only for Fooks to account for him with the aid of a magnificent running catch at mid on by young Daniel Watts.

Lewis Thompson hammered one enormous maximum before Alfie Burnett — impressing for the second time in as many weeks with 1-19 from eight overs — bowled him off his pads.

Ben Moultrie-Ford and skipper Craig Peterson built a useful 53-run partnership for the third wicket, only for Macdonald (4-35) to dismiss both — the first wonderfully caught behind by Michael Chard – and two more as — Ley Hill crashed to 115-6.

From that moment the visitors settled for a draw, and despite Max Baker-Smith enacting a run out at the non-striker’s end, Ley Hill ended on 187-7.

The match between CHECKENDON and WEST READING was cancelled due to a rain-affected wicket.