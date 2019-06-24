Carrier hits ton to help side record first victory

OLLIE CARRIER hit an undefeated century as GORING recorded their first Premier Division win of the season at IBIS MAPLEDURHAM last Saturday.

Batting first the home side ended their innings on 186-8 with Paversh Debra taking 4-31 for Goring. In reply Carrier hit 114 not out as Goring reached their target of 188-5 to secure the points.

Elsewhere in the division WOODCOTE’S home match with BERSKHIRE COUNTY SPORTS was cancelled due to a wet outfield.

A fine all-round team performance from PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds helped them to a four-wicket victory at SHINFIELD 2nds in Division 1.

There was little let-up for the hosts’ batsmen after Rob Dyer (3-24) and Roy Hayden (2-26) had knocked over the top half of the innings, 12-year-old Connor Lamsdale (3-25) continuing his fine start to senior cricket while Matt Vines (2-30) also picked up a couple of wickets.

The visitors lost a couple of early wickets and were again wobbling on 50-4, only for Rob Simmons (37 not out) and Vines (34) to break the back of the run chase.

A couple of quick wickets fell to give Shinfield hope of victory, but Simmons used his experience alongside the returning Josh Perkins to get their side over the line with plenty of time to spare.

In Division 2 PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds returned to winning ways on the back of the Lambert brothers leading them to a six-wicket success against SULHAMSTEAD 3rds.

On a good Les Clark Oval track given the rain during the week, the hosts bowled tightly early on in a pre-cursor of what was to come. Debutant Cheski Clarke, Chris Proudfoot (0-20 off nine overs) and skipper Matt Kimber (0-12 off nine) all proved frugal.

A run out from Dave Lambert gave Peppard Stoke Row their first breakthrough, before Grace Jones (2-39 off nine) kept the pressure on the visitors. Matt Cammish batted well for his unbeaten 89, but Sully ended on 165-3 from their 45 overs, a total which may have been higher with a bit more intent.

As it was, Peppard Stoke Row lost a trio of early wickets before U19 George Lee (46) and Lambert started the comeback.

Lambert (50 not out) was joined by brother Mark (51 not out) — who hit the winning runs with a six to bring up his half century — as Peppard Stoke Row won with more than eight overs in hand.

Elsewhere in the division CHECKENDON 2nds slipped to a 165 run defeat at KNOWL HILL. Batting first the hosts put on 227-8 before bowling the visitors out for 62.