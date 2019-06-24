Woods’ rearguard action earns side share of spoils

WITH Datchet’s game at Banbury being abandoned, HENLEY actually eked out a small lead at the top of Division 1 of the Home Counties Premier League despite ending up on the losing end of a draw at home to BUCKINGHAM TOWN.

The result owed a great deal to a resolute rearguard action led by Euan Woods whose unbeaten 65, supported by valuable contributions from Euan Brock and Stewart Davison frustrated Buckingham’s hopes of a victory, which, after 21 overs with another 27 still to come, and the home side on 57-6, looked highly likely.

On an overcast morning, Henley won the toss and invited their visitors to bat. Tom Nugent and Tom Scriven gave both openers Tomlinson and Hulbert a torrid time and though runs were hard to come by, wickets did not follow.

Hulbert pulled a hamstring, necessitating a delay and a runner, but that was the only real excitement until the 22nd over when Ali Raja came on to bowl and trapped Tomlinson lbw to make it 59-1.

This brought the former South African international all-rounder Andrew Hall to the crease, but Woods and Raja continued to exert a stranglehold on run scoring.

Just on lunch, the returning Nugent bagged Hulbert, caught at cover off a skyer and in increasingly miserable weather conditions, the players went into lunch with Buckingham on 79-2.

Rain postponed the post lunch session by 20 minutes, When it did restart, Nugent squared up the dangerous Cater and keeper Jack Davies did the rest. The incoming Large could have been out for a golden duck, but Henley skipper Mike Roberts could not hold on at second slip and the chance went begging.

This would prove costly as Large was not long in making Henley pay for letting him off the hook and set about the bowling with relish, his 49 including three sixes and three fours.

Along the way a sharp shower brought another rain break and sent players, officials and spectators rushing for cover on the pavilion veranda.

With the game now down to a 56/48 over split, Hall, who had also survived a difficult chance at cover, combined with Large to take the game to Henley, only to chop a Raja delivery onto his stumps, followed not long after by Buckingham’s Sri Lankan overseas, Ranitha Liyanarachchi, who having deposited an Andrew Rishton delivery onto the pavilion roof, was lbw to the same bowler.

But this was Raja’s day. Price was not going to die wondering and having deposited Rishton into a neighbouring garden, tried the same trick with Raja, only to be caught at deepest midwicket by Woods who took the ball with aplomb just within the boundary.

Large was Raja’s next victim but the Buckingham lower order fought on gallantly and Jack Deal apart, all chipped in while Raja nailed two more victims in the form of Deal and the aptronymic Rory Lyon.

Set 219 for victory in 48 overs, the order of battle for Henley soon became survival rather than victory, due in great measure to a Buckingham seam attack which outperformed Henley’s. Humphries and White were both quick, accurate and consistent creating pressure which was not long in laying waste to the Henley top order.

When Humphries had had enough, Hall showed he had lost none of his guile or, for that matter, much of his pace, as Scriven and Rishton fell in his first over. The phlegmatic Woods was the man for the crisis as neither the occasion nor excitable appealing got to him as he and Brock put on 70 for the seventh wicket, the fight ebbed from the visitors, Henley picked up an additional batting point going past 150 and the match was drawn late in the day around 8pm.

After the game, Roberts was in positive mood despite the result. The Henley skipper said: “We were off the mark today with our skills for sure, but credit to Buckingham Town who played very competitively and with high skill levels.

“I think if we took our chances in the field, it would have been a different day, however that’s how cricket goes sometimes and we’ll own it this week so we are firing at Wycombe on Saturday.

“A real positive to take away is the attitude we showed in those last 15 overs, Woodsy and the tale were superb.”