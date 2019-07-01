Babbs’ knock proves decisive

THE first 20 overs of last Sunday’s game between GREYS GREEN and BRITWELL SALOME provided an enthralling contest between bat and ball.

Britwell’s two capable openers, H Khusi and Strong battled it out with Ahmed and George and, although the scoreboard didn’t move much, it was tense, competitive cricket.

At 45 the stalemate was broken when Ahmed clean-bowled Khusi for 34, but it took the perfect ball to do so. With only 45 minutes of their innings remaining, Britwell were just 65-1; acceleration was needed and Strong was the right man to provide it. Riding his luck, he scored an invaluable 62, until caught by George, near the boundary.

Wickets were falling at the other end to Cross (4-21) and to Shafqat (2-42) but, with a late flurry, Britwell reached tea on 159-7 from 42 overs.

Greys Green made a steady start in reply before Palmer had Ahmed caught behind for 24. Palmer deserved much more, as did Kaufman, but Shafqat and Babbs withstood their probing and, with 20 overs remaining, Greys stood at 70-1.

Babbs found his range and driving powerfully reached his half-century, before falling to Andre for 63. Shafqat was providing the ballast at the other end but it required a fusillade from Lambert to bring Greys home with five overs to spare.

BRITWELL SALOME

H Khusi, b Ahmed 34 S Strong, c Geroge, b Shafqat 62 J Kaufman, c Lambert, b Shafqat 4 S Foster, c Shafqat, b Cross 9 A Khusi, c Ahmed, b Cross 10 A Lloyd, lbw, b Cross 0 B Andre, not out 13 S Palmer, b Cross 1 A Herrington, not out 10 Extras 16 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 159

Best bowling: T Cross 4-21, M Shafqat 2-42.

GREYS GREEN