Francis and Singh’s patience pays off as hosts get back on track

FOLLOWING a run of defeats HAMBLEDEN achieved a welcome victory against NETTLEBED at the Dene on Sunday.

The visitors won the toss and opted to bat. On a variable pitch, runs were proving difficult to come by as openers R Simmons and R Dyer had taken the total to 39 by drinks.

Opening bowlers Will Ottaway and Jonathan Jelfs were giving nothing away cheaply, returning figures of 0-13 off eight overs and 0-2 off four overs respectively. Dave Saint replaced Jelfs and was equally tight (0-15 off six overs).

It took 22 overs before Ashok Singh had Dyer caught at mid-off by Bobby Paul on 19. Simmons eventually fell one short of his half century, caught by Sean Bradford off his own bowling. Nettlebed were now on 84.

Wickets began to fall more regularly from now on. During the next four overs J McAllister was caught by Chris Sanders on 7, for Singh’s second wicket, then M McAllister was bowled by Bradford for 0. Singh (returning figures of 3-24 off eight overs) then bowled S Butler on 5, and M Harwood was caught by Ottaway in Rafe Dickie’s first over on three, leaving Nettlebed reeling at 94-6. Dickie’s second over saw C Graham caught by Sam Francis for 0. Lee Vockins and S Cornfield began to stage something of a comeback with a 25 run partnership, only for Cornfield to be caught by Bradford at extra cover on 20, off Dickie (3-18 off four overs). Vockins was bowled by Sanders on 6, but R Vandamach and T Vockins survived the remaining eight balls, with Nettlebed finishing their innings on 128-9.

Hambleden started their own innings poorly, losing the wicket of Sanders (4) to a good run out from long off by Vandamach in the third over. Dickie and his new partner Jelfs quickly took the total up to 74 during the next 10 overs, with Jelfs hitting three sixes and three fours in his 40 run innings, before being bowled by L Vockins. Dickie was bowled five overs later by Vandamach on 33.

With the total now 84, and 45 runs required to win off 23 remaining overs, and still seven wickets in hand, the odds favoured Hambleden. It took Francis and Singh another 16 overs to achieve the final winning total of 129, with Singh hitting 35 off 41 balls and Francis playing a steady supporting role on 5 off 66 balls.