Sensible batting wins day for Binfield

AN exciting game at HURLEY’S Shepherds Lane saw visitors BINFIELD prevail with seven balls to spare last Sunday.

Visiting skipper Chris Jones called correctly and invited the hosts to bat first. Openers Shoaib Kayani and Raheem Dad made slow but steady progress against the opening attack of Stuart and Joel Snelling, seeing off the openers without alarm.

The partnership had just passed the 50 mark when Jude Robinson had Kayani caught at mid-wicket by Poppy Evans. Hassan Gul joined Dad in a stand of 19 for the second wicket. When Dad fell to Robinson the scoring rate dropped off as Gul and Liam Cole were unable to pierce the field with any regularity.

When Cole fell for a 15-ball duck, man in form Yasir Gul, joined his son in the middle in a 50-run partnership to take the score to 131-4. When Yasir was run out for 42 in the 43rd over, Hurley declared their innings closed on 147-6.

Chris Jones had a lucky escape in the first over when Dad shelled a simple chance at point, however the Binfield skipper failed to capitalise on his good fortune, holing out to Kayani off Sher Khan for six.

Isobel Carson joined the stoic Richard Kirk in a partnership of 40 for the second wicket ended by Dave Walton who bowled Kirk. Carson played with confidence and forged a match winning partnership with Dan Humphrey adding 82 for the third wicket.

Hurley lost Hamza Shezad to injury after stopping a certain boundary when the ball cannoned into his shin. Nigel Haines replaced Shezad and ended the partnership, having Carson caught by the sub fielder provided by Binfield.

Tight bowling from Raheem Dad kept the match in the balance with the run rate slowly rising to in excess of five per over. However, sensible batting from Humphrey saw his side home with seven balls to spare.

HURLEY

S Kayani, c Evans, b Robinson 21 R Dad, b Robinson 30 H Gul, c Jones, b Warwick 18 LCole, b Evans 0 Y Gul, run out 42 J Cole, b Jones 5 J Badh, not out 2 Extras 29 — TOTAL (6 wkts) 147

Best bowling: J Robinson 2-28.

BINFIELD