Villagers edged out

FRIETH 2nds got off to a bad start last Saturday, losing three wickets for only 15 runs before some great batting from Khuram Hussain, Mark Spencer and skipper Graham Swales got them to 186.

GREAT KINGSHILL 2nds almost replicated the Frieth performance and lost three quick wickets, thanks to some good bowling by Khuram Hussain, which set up a tight finish.

Great Kingshill eventually achieved their target with just one-over to go to secure the honours in this Division 2 clash.

