Ashton loses out in final game as skipper

WILL Legg, Max Baker-Smith and Chris Humphreys successfully bookended the final game of Richard Ashton’s PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS’ captaincy career with a first defeat of the season as the ORATORY OLD BOYS turned over the Unicorns by 64 runs on Sunday.

Baker-Smith and Humphreys had been roped in by Oratory School friend Legg for Ashton’s first game as skipper at Harpsden back in 2015 — a defeat in excess of 140 runs — and they proved too good back on their old stomping ground.

Legg led the way with an unbeaten 91 and while there was not too much support, the Old Boys were able to amass 204-7 from their 35 overs.

The pick of the Unicorns attack was Josh Perkins who took 2-35 including Baker-Smith with his pace and Harry Jordan who snaffled 2-25. Wicket-keeper Baker-Smith took a sensational leg side catch to remove Brett Everett at the start of the Unicorns reply, and Ali Baxter picked up a second wicket when bowling Daniel Watts shortly after.

The Goring pace machine then trapped Fergus Nutt — the new leader of the Unicorns — lbw and when his brother Rory bowled Scott Harris, the writing was on the wall for the visitors.

Ashton spooned a catch to mid on and despite the best efforts of Harry Jordan to prolong proceedings, Oxfordshire spinner Humphreys (1-2 off 3) bowled him before Sam Kimber extended his lead at the top of the all-time Peppard Stoke Row ducks race to 16 when caught off the bowling of Old Boys’ James Nicoll. Peppard Stoke Row ending 140 all out.