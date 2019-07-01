Goring girls triumph in historic fixture

GORING played their first ever competitive all-girls match on Friday of last week at PURLEY.

Coached by the club’s academy director Andy Ankerson, Goring set Purley a target of 290 in the pairs format game.

Following a brave effort, Purley fell just 11 runs short batting second. The Goring team’s ages spanned eight to 15 years and these ages were matched by that of the opposition.

The Goring Cricket Academy has girls and boys training together with professional coaching and playing in mixed teams. On this occasion Purley had invited Goring to play a girls only match.