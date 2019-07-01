Gilbey and Payne lead Crazies Hill to victory

A RECORD fourth wicket stand between Harry Gilbey and Rollo Payne, led CRAZIES HILL to victory against READING UNIVERSITY ALUMNI last Sunday.

Having been asked to bat, Crazies Hill began steadily as Martin and Newsom became accustomed to the slow nature of the pitch. With the score on 26, Newsom played all around a straight ball from Zia and was clean bowled. Simpson was bowled for a duck to leave Crazies 27-2.

Martin steadied the ship as Gilbey joined him and began resolutely. Having moved the score to 44, Martin was undone by a ball when reared off a length, edging behind for 21. This brought Rollo Payne to the crease, with Crazies teetering.

Like Gilbey before him, Payne began slowly. As both batsmen became increasingly confident, their stroke-play became more fluent and the ball was dispatched to the boundary with increasing frequency.

Despite some fortuitous shots from Payne, both batsmen passed fifty and Gilbey smashed a couple of sixes off Mazhar to bring up his century; before, both he and Payne, retired shortly before the end of the Crazies innings — having added 188; allowing Crazies to post a total of 240.

Reading University Alumni’s innings stuttered from the off, as Searle removed Carpenter and Theo Payne had Askew caught behind by Simpson, to leave them 13-2. With Searle proving difficult to get away, the scoring was kept in check as Eagle and Zia rebuilt the innings. With Pritchard-Gordon struggling to find his line, Zia began to attack — dispatching loose deliveries with consummate ease. However, Pritchard-Gordon pinned Zia on leg stump to remove him for 37. Murphy joined Eagle and they tried to accelerate the scoring, but found it difficult against the tight line and length from debutant Walker. Eagle tried to hit out at Margrie, but he was expertly stumped by Simpson.

With the required run rate over 10, every run became vital. This led to a misunderstanding between Murphy and Aaran, which saw the former run out for 35. Crazies now looked to be in control of the match as Reading required 64 off the final four overs.

However, Aaran and Shakeel smashed 16 off Gilbey and 15 off Payne to leave a more manageable 33 from the final two overs. Fortunately both batsmen were caught behind in the space of five balls, allowing Crazies to finish up winners by 16 runs.

CRAZIES HILL

P Martin, c Greenhalf, b Jagesh 21 H Newsom, b Zia 6 HSimpson, b Askew 0 H Gilbey, retired 101 R Payne, retired 87 J Geake, b Mazhar 2 T Margie, c Shakeel, b Mazhar 5 T Payne, not out 0 Extras 18 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 240

Best bowling: Mazhar 2-63.

READING UNIVERISTY ALUMNI