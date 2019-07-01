Kidmore narrowly lose out as run out appeal is turned down

WARGRAVE slipped to a five wicket defeat at STOKE GREEN last Saturday in their Division 1 clash. Batting first the visitors were bowled out for 101 and, in reply Stoke Green eased to 104-5 to secure victory.

In Division 2A KIDMORE END drew at Gallowstree Common with AMERSHAM 2nds.

The home side lost the toss and were asked to field on an overcast, muggy and sweaty afternoon. The wicket was slow and unresponsive, due to the heavy rain in the week preceding the match. This meant accurate bowling was hard to score off, but not always threatening.

The opening bowlers tried with all their might to prize out a wicket, but to no avail. Healy bowled 8 overs for 43, whereas his senior partner Frost bowled 12 overs for 26 runs, including seven maidens; but also without the reward of wickets.

The opening pair put on 83 runs, but it took them more than 26 overs to do so. This was the pattern of the game; slow, low, grinding. Ashby managed to take some wickets once the batsmen tried to accelerate, and when he was joined in partnership by Swart, wickets fell more regularly. The spin twins, one right arm off spin and one left arm orthodox took eight wickets between them. Ashby 4- 76 from 18 overs, Swart 4-26 from 10. The highlight of the innings was the caught and bowled by Swart, which was a sharp take, and removed the only batsman to pass 50 on the day, catching Cole for 79. Amersham finished on 203-8 from 52 overs.

Kidmore responded steadily as Abid ul Wahab and Frost put on 25 for the first wicket. However, both batsmen were out lbw before they could release the shackles, and when Leonard fell shortly afterwards the score was 26-3.

The hosts rallied to 52-4, when Swart was out. Tom Sheldon and Leach then guided the side to 83, but the rate was climbing as Leach fell trying to accelerate the scoring.

Sheldon top scored with 41 from 42 balls and was bowled with 12 overs remaining. It was at this point Ashby and Bodeker shut up shop and saw the game out for a draw with Ashby on 29 not out and Bodeker 12 not out. Kidmore finished on 155-7.

Michael Williams top scored with 87 as HENLEY 2nds defeated visitors THATCHAM TOWN by 142 runs at the Braskpear Ground in Division 2B.

Batting first Henley put on 263-6 before bowling Thatcham out for 121.

In Division 4A WARGRAVE 2nds went down to an eight wicket defeat at home to READING 2nds.

Batting first Wargrave were bowled out for 168 whilst Reading eased to 170-2 in 36 overs to secure victory.

HENLEY 3rds slipped to a three wicket Division 5B defeat at BOYNE HILL. The visitors won the toss and batted with a steady start from Saqib and Sophie Day.

Henley batted sensibly with the scoreboard ticking over steadily until the home side made the breakthrough with Saqib caught behind for 25 and the score 43 after 13 overs.

Hester came in and was looking settled when some good fielding led to a mix up and he was stranded. Johnson (30) and Day started to rebuild the innings before Johnson fell to Hayes when looking good.

Day (53), who was resolute in her batting, completed her 50 and then as she looked to accelerate was bowled by Abraham. Henley were being contained well at 137-4 off 37 overs through a slow outfield and good work from Boyne Hill. However, with youngsters Buckle (27) and Chanula (21) at the crease the youngsters continued to push Henley towards a 200 plus target and despite the fall of wickets the run rate was steady and a flurry of strikes from Kenworthy (26) and Pattinson saw the vsiitors end on 224-8.

In reply Jordan and Chappell were not given time to settle and runs flowed quickly. An early change got the breakthrough with Chanula taking his first of two outstanding caught and bowleds.

Runs continued to come for Boyne Hill and on a good deck Henley decided to mix up the bowling as Kenworthy replaced Chanula to pick up another wicket and after a few steady overs from Taylor (1-30) Saqib got the next breakthrough leaving Boyne Hill on 100-4 off 24 overs.

Chappell grabbed a wicket and then Taylor to keep the pressure on the hosts at 169-6 off 38 overs.

A couple of costly overs then swung the game to the home side before Chanula (3-44) got another caught and bowled. In hope of snatching a win Henley tried a couple more bowling changes to get the wickets but instead conceded the runs and a loss by three wickets in the 46th over.

Emma Walker took four wickets for WARGRAVE 3rds to help her side to a six wicket Division 7A victory at home to ROYAL ASCOT 3rds.

Batting first Royal Ascot were bowled out for 118 with Walker returning figures of 4-17. In reply Dan Ormond hit 70 not out to help Wargrave to 119-4.

Elsewhere in the division KIDMORE END 2nds lost out by eight wickets at league leaders YATELEY.

Having won the toss and in pursuit of maximum batting points, Kidmore opted to bat first. Experienced opening pair Chris Pigden and Mark New added 21 for the first wicket before Pigden was bowled off his inside edge for 9.

Kidmore’s innings didn’t gain any momentum in the face of some accurate bowling from father and son Gerhard and Jacques Pienaar. A lack of application from the batsmen saw Kidmore slip to 48-6 with only New getting into double figures with a score of 13. Kidmore’s lower order showed necessary application mixing solid defensive with a fine repertoire of shots which saw Tom Wilkinson make 22 and AJ Raina top score with 38 as Kidmore were all for 134 in the 46th over.

Kidmore’s bowling didn’t have the same impact as their hosts as Yateley added 41 before the visitors got their first wicket courtesy of a running catch by Pete Roseff at point off the bowling of Phoebe Graham.

Graham also got the other wicket which fell again via a well held catch in the covers by James Lavers with the score on 82. For Yateley Scott Gore made a fine 68 not out batting at three as they eased to victory after 26 overs.

In Division 9A KIDMORE END 3rds narrowly lost out by one wicket at home to MARLOW PARK.

The visitors won the toss and chose to put Kidmore End into bat. A combination of a slow outfield and tight bowling from Marlow Park’s opening bowlers led to runs coming slowly for Kidmore. Once top order batsmen David Eley and Alex Houghton lost their wickets the run rate tumbled further.

Marlow Park brought on spinner Peter Stephens who ripped through the Kidmore team, with figures of 7-22. Kidmore were all out for 88

In reply skipper Todd Butler took the decision to open the bowling with Dan Sporle and Nish Rajmohan. The mix of seam and spin bamboozled the Marlow top order and within only a few overs they had lost several wickets.

With Kidmore’s spirits high, Nish Rajmohan bowled out his 10 over spell with impressive figures of 5-18. With Fred Newbold and Todd Butler bowling the final few overs of the match, victory seemed close.

With the game on a tie, the batsmen tried to run a quick single, leading to a close run out appeal resulting in Marlow Park’s number 11 just being in after an impressive dive to give the hosts victory by one wicket.

Elsewhere in the division WARGRAVE 4ths forfeited their match with NEWBURY 3rds.