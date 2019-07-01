Hussain’s five-wicket haul helps side make light work of visitors

HURLEY went down to a 151 Premiership 1 defeat away at north west London side PINNER last Saturday.

On the morning of the match Pinner were mid-table but Hurley were in ninth place and more than one win away from safety. There were four changes from the team that had previously entertained Pinkneys Green.

Captain Josh Cole called correctly on a warm and bright day and invited the hosts to bat. Kelvin Baillie, bowling up the hill, made a promising start, taking two wickets in his first three overs to leave Pinner on 19-2. This brought to the wicket Hari Ramachandran, who set about rebuilding the innings.

Joban Singh and Henry Graham struggled a little for consistency but took wickets in the Pinner middle-order. Ravi Singh replaced Baillie and Mandeep Singh replaced Graham, and both bowled well without luck.

Phil Ridgeway also bowled up the hill over the final 12 overs and took four wickets in the Pinner tail. Baillie returned at the top end for two overs and dismissed Nicholas Lawrence with a deflected run-out.

Ramachandran added 65 with Ravi Pandya for the sixth wicket until the latter was given out lbw to Ridgeway with the score on 127. Ramachandran guided the tail through the final 10 overs of the Pinner innings and completed an unbeaten century. Cole took a catch at long on, and the Singhs took four catches with those at second slip (Ravi) and square leg (Akash) the most memorable. Hurley were set the challenging target of 193 to win.

The size of Hurley’s task became apparent as early as the second over as in-form Baillie was caught at point. Clive Williams and Akash added 17 for the second wicket until the latter was bowled by Pinner captain Daniel Langan who delivered slow-left-arm down the hill with the old ball.

Thereafter a collapse ensued and wickets tumbled. Ravi Singh was bowled by Langan, Williams fell to a sharp catch on the leg side, Cole was caught in the covers while Ridgeway and Graham fell to catches at slip.

Greg Double, who didn’t concede a bye in Pinner’s total, showed some late-innings defiance, and only he, Williams and Akash made double-figures. Langan and Pandya bowled unchanged for the duration of the Hurley innings. The match finished at 5.40pm as Hurley were dismissed for a historically low total.

PINNER

R Dhawan, b Baillie 11 A Carter, c Akash, b Baillie 5 S Khan, c Ravi, b Joban 3 H Ramachandran, not out 102 J Baker, lbw, b Joban 2 R Harrison, c Akash, b H Graham 6 R Pandya, lbw, b Ridgeway 16 S Moeeniddin, c J Cole, b Ridgeway 9 N Lawrence, run out 20 J Hoh, b Ridgeway 1 D Langan, c Aekam, b Ridgeway 0 Extras 17 — TOTAL 192

Best bowling: P Ridgeway 4-26, S Joban 2-29, K Baillie 2-55.

HURLEY

K Baillie, c Khan, b Langan 1 C Williams, c Dhawan, b Pandya 10 A Singh, b Langan 11 R Singh, lbw, b Langan 0 A Singh, c Fielder, b Pandya 1 J Cole, c Langan, b Pandya 0 P Ridgeway, c Harrison, b Langan 1 H Graham, c Pandya., b Langan 4 J Singh, b Langan 0 G Double, b Langan 10 M Singh, not out 0 Extras 3 — TOTAL 41

Best bowling: Langan 7-17, Pandya 3-22

Standout figures of 5-15 from FRIETH bowler Sufiyan Hussain helped his side bowl visitors BOURNE END out for a meagre 76 in their Premiership 2 clash.

Taking advantage of their local knowledge, Frieth’s bowlers worked as an effective unit, with no-one going for more than 24-runs, and four of the five bowlers taking wickets, eight of which took the stumps out.

In response, Frieth achieved their target in 21 overs, for the loss of just five wickets. Amar Ghafoor and Saqib Ghafoor led the way with 34 and 27 not out respectively.

Elsewhere in the division HARPSDEN 2nds beat BRADENHAM by eight wickets.

The home side sent the visitors into bat on what looked like a good surface to bat first on. Harry Geyton and Ted Carter opened the bowling and the Bradenham opening pair got off to a good start, finding the boundary regularly, quickly getting themselves to 41-0.

Harpsden skipper Toby Stevens (3-10) then brought himself out of retirement and took three quick wickets to swing the game Harpsden’s way. The visitors never recovered, with Rod Birkett (4-37) and Geyton (2-22) clearing through the middle and lower order. Will Stevens took the final wicket and the away side were bowled out for 92.

In reply, Sasha Burgess (36) and Duncan Verry (16) got the hosts off to a solid start, before both getting caught and leaving some work for the Harpsden middle order to chase the remaining runs.

Tom Mitchell, making his debut this season, batted watchfully, protecting his wicket at all costs, and along with Will Stevens, chased down the total with eight wickets in hand, leading to a comfortable victory for the Harpsden.

In Division 2 HURLEY 2nds, who included four players under 14 years of age, put up a good display despite going down to a four wicket defeat at LITTLE MARLOW 2nds.

Put in to bat in the humid conditions Hurley openers Mike Walton and Yasir Gul found runs hard to come by as Raghu Mamidipalli and Mike Carter made good use of the conditions to swing the ball past the outside edge on several occasions.

Hurley batted cautiously to see off the opening attack but it was first change bowler Andy Findlay who got the breakthrough, getting one to stop in the pitch causing Walton to get a leading edge back to the bowler which was well caught low down in his follow through.

The score of 37-1 became 41-2 when Findlay bowled Dave Walton. Mike Cole joined Gul and the pair added 43 in nine overs with Gul reaching his half century before being trapped lbw by Ged Holmes.

Youngsters Hassan Gul and Ollie Brunstrom kept Cole company to take Hurley to their first batting point. With Cole tiring he eventually fell to Findlay with the score on 144. A brief flurry from Umar Zamman helped Hurley to a total of 159 with Liam Cole run out from the final delivery of the innings.

Batting becomes easier after tea but the visitors didn’t have it all their own way, losing Richard Tinsley to an in-swinger from Zamman with the score on 15. Sai Kumar hit a couple of lusty blows off Bronstrum before falling lbw to Zamman at 35-2.

Nicky Marie played in his usual fashion, swinging at everything until holing out to Brunstrom at mid-wicket off Liam Cole. Steve Shore fell to a direct hit from Mike Cole having been called for a quick single by Carter.

Cole followed up his run out with a good catch to dismiss Mamidipalli off Hassan Gul and at 79-5 the game was evenly balanced. Carter and Ged Holmes then took the game away from the hosts with a partnership of 73 to put the visitors within eight runs of victory when Carter was bowled by Nigel Haines. Skipper Holmes scored the winning runs with just over five overs to spare.

HURLEY 2nds

M Walton, c & b Findlay 7 Y Gul, lbw, b Holmes 53 D Walton, b Findlay 1 M Cole, b Findlay 48 H Gul, b Carter 8 S Barrett, lbw, b Carter 1 O Brunstrom, b Findlay 14 U Zammam, b Findlay 13 N Haines, not out 0 J Barrett, b Findlay 0 L Cole, run out 1 Extras 13 — TOTAL 159

Best bowling: A Findlay 6-29, M Carter 2-22.

LITTLE MARLOW 2nds