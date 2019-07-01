Carrier’s career best bowling display helps complete memorable comeback

GORING and visitors WOODCOTE played out a thrilling Premier Division derby clash on Saturday.

Winning the toss and batting first the home team expected to pile on the runs, but an impressive bowling performance from the visitors in particular from skipper James Worsfold (4-19), Peter Roberts (3-16) and Paul Knox (1-10 from nine overs), led to Goring being bowled out for just 106.

Five ducks largely told the story for Goring, with keeper Jonny Russell (28 not out) top scoring and providing some resistance until he ran out of partners.

In reply the hosts came out after tea with strong intensity in the field, but it seemed like Woodcote would coast to a comfortable victory at 65-1 with opener Ryan Lennard scoring 40.

However, a burst of wickets from Goring skipper Ollie Carrier turned the game on its head and all of a sudden significant pressure was on the Woodcote batsmen. Goring did not let up, with Carrier securing a career best 5-33, ably supported by Peter Slade (3-25) and Andy Benning (2-11).

As the tensions rose, with five runs needed and two wickets remaining, Slade struck twice in the same over to secure a stunning five-run victory as Goring achieved one of their greatest comebacks in league cricket.

GORING

A Benning, lbw, b Fitzgerald 22 O Carrier, lbw, b Knox 0 P Slade, c Lennard, b Clark 0 N Kulkarni, c & b Worsfold 21 J Toerien, c Knox, b Worsfold 8 M Norman, lbw, b Worsfold 0 J Russell, not out 28 S Wincott, c & b Worsfold 0 J Major, b Roberts 11 D Norman, b Roberts 2 J Monk, c Lennard, b Roberts 0 Extras 14 — TOTAL 106

Best bowling: J Worsfold 4-19, P Roberts 3-16.

WOODCOTE

R Lennard, c Russell, b Benning 40 J Wheeler, c Wincott, b Slade 11 P Knox, lbw, b Carrier 14 J Clark, b Carrier 4 J Aldridge, b Carrier 0 P Roberts, lbw, b Carrier 1 S Fitzgerald, lbw, b Slade 7 J Worsfold, c Russell, b Benning 4 C Mattimore, lbw,b Carrier 0 S Jennings, not out 9 A Clark, c Russell, b Slade 0 Extras 11 — TOTAL 101

Best bowling: O Carrier 5-33, P Slade 3-25, A Benning 2-11.

U12 Connor Lamsdale again stole the show as PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds walloped WALTHAM ST LAWRENCE by 132 runs in Division 1.

His father Peter led the way with a blistering 66 from just 37 balls, and with Matt Vines (45), Hugh Asquith (44) and young Daniel Watts (41) also among the runs, Peppard Stoke Row declared on 252-4 from 42 overs. In reply, the Saints began reasonably with Chris Sharpe making 40, but the introduction of Lamsdale junior saw the visitors spiral to 120 all out.

In a 7.2 over spell which included four maidens, he took 4-6 to take his seasonal average to a mere eight having taken 12 wickets in the 31.5 overs he has bowled. The result leaves Peppard Stoke Row second in the table.

Australian leg spinner Grace Jones took her maiden five-wicket haul as PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds valiantly battled to a losing draw at READING LIONS in Division 2.

James Rowson removed Babu Longanathan with the second ball of the game before the Lions fought back, only for skipper Shiva Aruna to be run out for 42 via a piece of Charlie Laing magic.

Jones came into the attack to whittle away the middle order, but Vinoth Palinasamy (49) and Rameshkumar Ramasamy (62) batted well before young Jones finished proceedings to end with 5-23, the Lions dismissed for 205.

Peppard Stoke Row’s reply could not have started any worse as they crashed to 18-5, but a wonderful rearguard led by Riaan Ackerman (38 not out) ensured they eventually survived on 107-7.

Dom Hall, Jones and Ruaridh Scott were the other visiting batsmen to dig out a result for their side.

Elsewhere in the division CHECKENDON 2nds went down to a five wicket defeat at home to league leaders WEST READING 3rds.

Batting first the hosts were bowled out for 132 before the visitors hit 133-5 in reply to secure victory.