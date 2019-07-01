Aussie batsman top scores as side maintains top spot

LEAGUE leaders HARPSDEN made it eight wins from eight games following victory on their longest trip of the season to BALLINGER WAGGONERS.

Returning skipper Christian Whittaker lost the toss and the hosts showed no hesitation in asking Harpsden to field first on a surface that only looked like it would get better to bat on as the day continued.

Ballinger’s openers made a slow but steady start against accurate opening spells from Tom Hancock and Abdul Khaliq. Whittaker’s decision to take pace off the ball on a slow and low surface reaped immediate rewards with James Paice picking up both openers within his first two overs; Draper well caught at first slip and Thompson bowled through the gate to leave Ballinger 55-2 after 17 overs.

Ballinger began to slowly rebuild however the introduction of spin in the form of Jack Brown and skipper Whittaker quickly changed the complexion of the game in the middle overs; Ballinger falling from 94-3 to 97-6 in the space of 15 deliveries.

Ballinger wickets continued to fall with regularity with the hosts ultimately bowled out for 143 from 43 overs. Brown was the pick of the Harpsden attack, bowling with accuracy as well as varying his pace effectively to finish with fine figures of 6-23.

Harpsden’s response began in quicker fashion than the hosts. Prolific opening pair Blake Hogan-Keogh and Adam Birkett setting about some loose opening spells from Ballinger before Birkett was adjudged lbw to Clark leaving Harpsden 38-1.

Harpsden continued to score freely but wickets tumbled with Micky Molloy, Whittaker, Jack Brown and Tom Hancock all falling for single figure scores, with only Ben Hancock providing stable support for Hogan-Keogh for any length of time with his hard-hitting 20.

However, the irrepressible Australian continued to bat with great watchfulness on a still tricky surface, as well as being merciless on anything loose, finishing on 82 not out to guide Harpsden home with 15 overs to spare. PEPPARD STOKE ROW’S inconsistent batting again cost them dearly as they fell to a 50-run defeat at RUISLIP VICTORIA.

The hosts elected to bat on a green and spongy wicket on Ickenham’s third ground.

It took little time for Sam Fooks to find the outside edge of Zafran Akhtar’s bat to be taken at first slip by Rich Ashton, and when U18 Alfie Burnett continued his impressive rise to the first team ranks by removing Ravi Ajula, Ruislip were 19-2. Fooks (2-29 off 11) bowled Mick Walker to reduce Ruislip Victoria to 39-3, only for Kashi Maan and Jatinder Virk to fashion a partnership that ended when Tom Macdonald trapped the former lbw with the score on 72.

Puneet Kapoor struck a couple of sixes, along with Shair Khan, as Ruislip made the most of the short straight boundaries, and despite spin twins Dion Sampson (3-41) and Max Baker-Smith (3-47) taking the remaining wickets, the hosts reached 186. Peppard Stoke Row lost a couple of early wickets before Macdonald and Fooks steadied the ship, but with the latter bowled by Akhtar, and Senthil Muniasamy falling to a fine catch from Ajula, they fell to 86-4.

Baker-Smith struck a brace of boundaries before plinking a full toss to mid on, and with Ashton adjudged run out, the pressure on Macdonald increased.

He continued his fine debut season in league cricket with 56, but sportingly walked for the faintest of edges as the lower order collapsed around him and the away side were dismissed for 136.

On their first ever visit to BRAYWOOD, CHECKENDON chose to bat first on a pitch of very little bounce and were rewarded by an opening partnership of 123.

Even after Jim Warren was dismissed for 34, Manpreet Singh went on to complete his century at almost exactly a run a ball with three sixes and 13 fours. Sound support from Mayant Kedia and John Acland-Hood helped take the total to 246-5.

The home team’s openers responded with 47 in only eight overs but a run out and a brilliant diving catch from Kedia handed the initiative back to the visitors.

Mudasser Ali and Feisal Malik put on 72 for the fourth wicket before both fell to off spinner Ramam Adigantla.

Manpreet then returned to the fray with three further wickets but Braywood’s skipper Asam Racca held out for the draw with Checkendon still 81 runs ahead.

CHECKENDON

M Singh, c McDermott, b Raza 106 J Warren, lbw, b Udeen 34 A Tyagi, c Udeen, b Malik 14 M Kedia, c Udeen, b Malik 36 J Acland-Hood, not out 25 V Chib, c Ahmed, b Sati 6 S Arrowsmith, not out 4 Extras 21 — TOTAL (5 wkts) 246

BRAYWOOD

S Khan, run out 14 N Sati, c Kedia, b Tyagi 31 Y Ahmed, lbw, b Tyagi 2 F Malik, c Singh, b Adigantla 30 M Ali, c Arrowsmith, b Adigantla 38 A Raza, not out 26 A Udeen, c Arrowsmith, b Singh 0 W Hussain, c Vedanthappa, b Singh 12 K Hafeez, c Tyagi, b Singh 0 R McDermott, not out 3 Extras 9 — TOTAL (8 wkts) 165

Best bowling: M Singh 3-16.