Raja hits the winning runs in tense derby encounter

HENLEY squeezed home by the narrowest of margins to win a thrilling and ultimately nail-biting encounter at HIGH WYCOMBE last Saturday in a result that leaves them top of Division 1 of the Home Counties Premier League.

Presented with a real “green-top” of a wicket, ideal for their impressive seam attack, High Wycombe’s decision to bat first seemed counter-intuitive. Henley readily accepted the invitation to bowl.

That High Wycombe were 55-5 at lunch after 31 overs reflected a morning session of complete dominance on the part of the visitors who excelled in every respect. Tom Scriven struck first, removing Casterton caught at short midwicket and fellow opener, Callis, fell in the next over, caught at slip off Tom Nugent. That made it 15-2, but the pressure was unremitting as Wycombe skipper Marles and Conrad Louth, both formidable batsmen, struggled to make any traction.

Getting to 50 was no mean achievement, but Louth drove the menacing Andrew Rishton on the up to mid-on where Nugent parried then caught the ball. Marles followed in the next over, lbw to Ali Raja. When Gouldstone shouldered arms to Nugent to make it 54-5, a rout was on the cards.

However Wycombe keeper George Russell became the backbone to the home side’s innings. Combining with Paternott, the pair put on 56 for the sixth wicket until Paternott holed out at long off to the returning Scriven, a fate that soon also befell Hampton.

Lead seamer Cameron Parsons had a good day with the bat and was the perfect foil for Russell. Not that scoring had got much easier as Wycombe took until the 46th over to make 100 runs. Russell was run out to a ball that Euan Woods turned onto his stumps and Nugent cleaned up the tail, setting Henley 181 for victory.

Any notion that Henley would have an easier time of it was immediately dispelled in the first over as a confident appeal by the entire Wycombe team was the precursor to Henley skipper Mike Roberts being adjudged caught behind.

Jack Davies never looked comfortable and soon followed and just as Matt Rowe looked like he was getting the measure of the conditions and the opposition, he played on to make it 30-3.

Crucially, the middle order stood up and were counted. Richard Morris combined well with Scriven to add 28 and first change bowler Burden was easier to score off than Parsons and Hampton.

It was a reflection of a wicket that had something in it for the seamers all day that Morris perished when well set to a Burden delivery that clipped off stump. The in-form Woods now joined Scriven. By now Parsons and Hampton were tiring and Burden continued to leak runs. A 59 run partnership ended with Scriven given out lbw to Haddow.

But 181 was still far off and the game very much in the balance. Woods and Rishton advanced to 147 before Callis took a fine catch low down at slip to remove Woods. Having hoiked Hampton out of the park, Rishton went to repeat the trick and was brilliantly caught at deep square leg by a flying Burden to make it 152-7.

Cue Stewart Davison to join Euan Brock only for Brock to become Haddow’s second lbw, 24 runs short.

The tension ratcheted up. Would Henley run out of batsmen before crossing the line? Nugent and Davison had the sense and experience not to retreat into their shells and maintain momentum but when Haddow accounted for Nugent on 178 and tailender Ali Raja came to the crease, and anything was possible.

Davison took a single to take it to 179 and Raja squared it up with another single to face the next over. Haddow might well have proved trickier to face, but instead, Hampton returned and Raja was able to deflect his third delivery to fine leg for the winning runs, a result that was as much agony to the home support as it was profound relief to the travelling support. It could not have been any tighter.