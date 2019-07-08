Ottaway and Dickie pile on runs for Hambleden

A TENSE match between HAMBLEDEN and tourists TOM ELLIOT’S XI took place on Sunday at the Dene.

Hambleden were first to bat, scoring a respectable 212 runs over the 35 overs with a loss of only five wickets. They were helped by Rafe Dickie’s outstanding 79 innings and James Ottaway’s 72 runs, whose innings was his first in seven years.

In reply Tom Elliot’s XI chased valiantly and, for the first half of their innings, looked set to beat it soundly, with their tactic of picking the short boundary situated down the slope.

Their number four batsman was starting to look settled until Rafe Dickie bowled his second ball of the match, a full toss, which resulted in a catch by Sean Bradford to remove the batsman for 56 runs. Dickie proceeded to take a further two wickets from his first over.

The match had now turned back in Hambleden’s favour and Dickie bowled his fourth and the final wicket in the 28th over. Rafe Dickie ended with statistics of four wickets from six overs with 23 runs. Sean Bradford and Nick Arnold both took two wickets each as Hambleden won by 60 runs.