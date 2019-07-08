Batsmen are back on track for Frieth

FOLLOWING a dismal first half of June, FRIETH 2nds’ batsmen finally found their rhythm, scoring 183-9 against HADDENHAM 2nds last Saturday.

Openers Owais Ali and Ben Smiley put on 61 in the first ten overs, before the visitors’ change bowlers cranked up the pressure, squeezing Frieth to 130-7.

A strong eighth wicket stand and some hit and hope batting in the final overs saw the hosts exceed their initial target of 170 setting a formidable target for the youth-packed Haddenham side.

Having been in the field through the highest of the day’s temperatures, Haddenham were never able to get going in the face of accurate bowling and tight fielding from the fresher Frieth side.

Despite stubborn mid-inning batting from the younger elements of the Haddenham team, the return of Frieth’s own youth system product Ross Gilbert to the bowling ranks led to the last few wickets falling in fairly short shrift.

Bowling Haddenham out for 104, Frieth won by 79-runs and secured their fifth place spot in Division 2 for another week.