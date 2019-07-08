Monday, 08 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Refreshers have edge in annual fixture

IN their long established Sunday fixture with REFRESHERS, CHECKENDON posted a competitive 158-9 declared thanks mainly to a well judged half century from experienced number three Jim Warren in the face of some good quality bowling, particularly from Maynard.

Young seamer Harry bell finished with 4-27 and spinner Sascha Sandelson took 3-49 in a 12 over spell.

The Refreshers successfuly reply was based on the aggressive striking of Burke, who hit three sixes and nine fours in his 87 in partnership with the younger Mohindru whose fine technique stood out.

Checkendon came back into the game thanks to young debutant Jake Jackson whose medium pace brought 3-9 in less than three overs but the visitors reached their target with five wickets in hand and seven overs to spare.

CHECKENDON

M Heslop, b Maynard

6

A Podolski, c & b Burke

6

J Warren, c —, b Sanderson

53

D Pazir, c Burke, b Sanderson

21

S Arrowsmith, b H Belll

15

V Kulhar, c Avi, b H Bell

5

J Jackson, c —, b H Bell

1

H Brackpear, b H Bell

8

H Wickens, c Maynard, b Sanderson

0

A Brakspear, not out

2

M Wickens, not out

0

Extras

41

TOTAL (9 wkts)

158

Best bowling: H Bell 4-27, Sanderson 3-49.

REFRESHERS

A Mohindru, b Pazir

0

T Martin, c H Breakspear, b Pazir

7

B Burke, c M Wickens, b Jackson

87

T Gardiner, c M Wickens, b Jackson

5

A Gardiner, not out

5

D Roache, not out

5

Extras

7

TOTAL (7 wkts)

159

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33