Refreshers have edge in annual fixture

IN their long established Sunday fixture with REFRESHERS, CHECKENDON posted a competitive 158-9 declared thanks mainly to a well judged half century from experienced number three Jim Warren in the face of some good quality bowling, particularly from Maynard.

Young seamer Harry bell finished with 4-27 and spinner Sascha Sandelson took 3-49 in a 12 over spell.

The Refreshers successfuly reply was based on the aggressive striking of Burke, who hit three sixes and nine fours in his 87 in partnership with the younger Mohindru whose fine technique stood out.

Checkendon came back into the game thanks to young debutant Jake Jackson whose medium pace brought 3-9 in less than three overs but the visitors reached their target with five wickets in hand and seven overs to spare.

CHECKENDON

M Heslop, b Maynard 6 A Podolski, c & b Burke 6 J Warren, c —, b Sanderson 53 D Pazir, c Burke, b Sanderson 21 S Arrowsmith, b H Belll 15 V Kulhar, c Avi, b H Bell 5 J Jackson, c —, b H Bell 1 H Brackpear, b H Bell 8 H Wickens, c Maynard, b Sanderson 0 A Brakspear, not out 2 M Wickens, not out 0 Extras 41 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 158

Best bowling: H Bell 4-27, Sanderson 3-49.

REFRESHERS