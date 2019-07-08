Youngster hits best ever score to help Unicorns triumph

UNDER 17 Will Wakelam made a career-best 67 as PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS beat FLEET STREET STROLLERS by 40 runs on Sunday.

Wakelam was in fine touch from the outset and shared an 82-run opening stand with Richard Ashton (44) until the latter was adjudged run out.

Daniel Watts came to the crease and again showed his potential in making 35, only to depart along with Wakelam and his Abingdon School comrade Dan Bacon as the hosts fell to 156-6.

New skipper Fergus Nutt (50) combined with Scott Harris to steady the ship, and Peppard Stoke Row ended up on a competitive 256-6 from their 40 overs.

Satheech Elaganatahan made a key breakthrough early in the Strollers reply when Aiden Selby was sensationally plucked one handed by a diving Ashton at first slip, only for Marc Pittams and skipper Jono Addis to fight back.

Pittams was eventually bowled for 45 by a Hamish Scott cutter, and when Elaganatahan (2-33) had dangerman Glenn Oliver caught at mid on by Tom Brown, Peppard Stoke Row were on top.

However, Jos Fredrickson assisted Addis until he was superbly caught by Wakelam off the mystery spin of Brown (2-73), the ginger-haired terrifier then bowling Angus White with a flipper. At 135-5 and 12 overs remaining the Strollers were in trouble, and with Chris Humphreys bowling a luckless eight-over spell of 0-28, the rate only continued to increase.

As it was, young Archie Malcolm returned to the attack to grab a couple of wickets and leave himself with figures of 2-50, and the Strollers could only reach 216-7 as Nutt began his reign with a victory.