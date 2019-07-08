Buckfield’s innings wins day for visitors

THE last day of June saw the annual visit of HARROW WAYFARERS to HURLEY’S Shepherds Lane and it was the visitors who took the spoils thanks to an unbeaten 83 from Jeff Buckfield.

Hurley won the toss and opted to bat first, opening with Shoaib and Fayyaz Kayani. However, the family ties weren’t strong enough to prevent Fayyaz being run out without facing as cousin Shoaib called for a suicidal single.

Patrick Hinnell battled for 32 deliveries for a couple of runs before Sam Withanage trapped him lbw. Only five more runs were added for the next two wickets as Kayani and Badh departed.

Hurley looked like being out for a very low score and were only saved by Yasir Gul and Raheem Dad as Gorrie and McLaughlin cleaned up.

A knock of 12 not out from Joe Graham ensured the hosts reached three figures and had something to bowl at.

After tea the visitors’ reply got off to a shaky start, losing Thurmabala to a catch at gully by Mo Basharat off Hassan Gul. Pollard was sold down the river by Buckfield and sacrificed himself as Hassan’s calm throw came in to run him out by a distance.

The loss of Barry, bowled Fayyaz Kayani and Jeal, stumped off Gul, saw Harrow stumble to 41-4. Buckfield made up for his earlier error with a dominating innings, adding 60 for the fifth wicket with Andrew Croft.

When Croft fell at 101-5, there were only another dozen runs needed which Buckfield and Ball knocked off without alarm.

HURLEY

S Kayani, c Pollard, b Barry 20 F Kayani, run out 0 P Hinnell, lbw, b Withanage 2 Y Gul, b McLaughlin 18 J Badh, b Withanage 0 R Dad, c Thurmabala, b Gorrie 44 D Walton, b McLaiughlin 0 H Gul, c Thurmbabala, b McLaughlin 5 H Shezad, c McLaughlin, b Gorrie 2 M Basharat, lbw, b Gorrie 1 J Graham, not out 12 Extras 8 — TOTAL 112

Best bowling: A Gorrie 3-26, N McLaughlin 3-31, S Withanage 2-13.

HARROW WAYFARERS

S Buckfield, not out 83 N Thurmabala, c Basharat, b Gul 0 L Pollard, run out 0 J Barry, b Kayani 0 A Jeal, st Kayani, b Gul 6 A Croft, b Basharat 10 M Ball, not out 3 Extras 11 — TOTAL (5 wkts) 113

Best bowling: H Gul 2-31.