Wonderful Wheeler’s five wicket haul puts side on top of the table

MANDIP Sohi and Shiryar Ahmed both took four wickets each as WARGRAVE won their second Division 1 match of the season last Saturday at home against visitors SLOUGH 2nds.

On a baking hot day Wargrave won the toss and elected to bat first and put on 293-9 with Ashera Mahavidanalage top scoring with 96 runs from 99 deliveries faced while Neal Robinson hit 50 in 51 deliveries and Michael Holder chipped in with 48.

In reply Slough were bowled out for 201 with Sohi finishing with figures of 4-36 and Ahmed 4-67.

Division 2A basement side KIDMORE END remain at the foot of the table but closed the gap on their relegation rivals after running out winners by three wickets in their home clash with WINDSOR.

Kidmore lost the toss and were asked to field. Allen-Turner and Edwards, got Windsor off to a flyer as the new ball raced to the boundary with the slightest of touches and with the pitch being a fine batting deck, it was easy to strike.

As the ball got older and lost its hardness the run rate started to slow. Frost struck first trapping Allen-Turner lbw for 30. The middle order then found batting harder, bowling changes of Swart, who would bowl an epic 20 consecutive overs of spin, obstinately refusing to yield to the heat and Abid ul Wahab slowed the scoring. However, ul Wahab was overcome with heat stroke during a fine spell of bowling and had to leave the field. This meant Frost, Azhar Udeen, and Swart had to bowl 47 overs between them.

The seamers rotated in short spells and with the softer ball and committed fielding from players called up from other sides in the morning, such as Todd Butler and Chris Pigden, along with other young players, such as Dan Simmons and Oscar Fountain meant the bowlers were well supported.

This pressure resulted in wickets — there were run outs, fine catches at the wicket by Leonard and straight bowling that saw five players either bowled or out lbw. Kidmore had managed to get Windsor 124-8 before Mark Lines came in and attacked the tiring bowlers, striking 46 not out from 42 balls. In the mean time Thomas Edwards, Windsor opener, scored 113 from 133 balls in 194 minutes.

The innings was eventually finished at 52 overs, with the score on 217-9 with Frost returning best figures of 15.3-4-53-5.

Kidmore’s response did not start well as Pigden was bowled by a yorker and Leonard, who volunteered to open having kept for 52 overs mostly at the stumps under a helmet in extreme heat, was adjudged lbw.

Swat, who was in the midst of a man-of-the-match performance then put on 123 runs for the third wicket with Jake Leach, in an obdurate display of self-control and sensible shot selection. The pair attacked the bad balls but waited patiently to attack.

Leach hit his second 50 of the season, the highlight of his innings being two pull shots, one of which cleared the boundary, struck the pavilion roof and bounced out of the ground.

Swart also played fine pull shots and cover drives, and in scoring 63 runs from 74 balls, this partnership demoralised the Windsor fielders, and broke the back of the innings.

Ul Wahab, having recovered from heat stroke, started judiciously, then unleashed his usual array of wristy shots scoring 47 from just 38 balls.

There was a brief comeback when a couple of wickets fell in succession, but Tom Sheldon calmly saw the side home.

HENLEY 2nds moved to the top of the table after beating hosts ROYAL ASCOT by nine wickets in a low scoring match.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat and soon found themselves in trouble as opener Hare and number three batsman Sweetman were both trapped lbw by McCraw to leave the score on 1-2.

Wickets continued to tumble regularly with no batsman able to make double figures as Royal Ascot were all out for 39 with Simon Wheeler taking 5-16 and McCraw 3-16.

Henley wrapped the match up in just 8.5 overs for the loss of just one wicket.

WARGRAVE 2nds moved up to third place in Division 4A after beating hosts WHITE WALTHAM by 101 runs.

Batting first Wargrave were bowled out for 265 with T Sohi top scoring with 83 and M Townson hitting 57.

In reply the hosts were dismissed for 164 with M Smith ripping through the White Waltham line up to post impressive bowling figures of 7-34.

In Division 5B HENLEY 3rds ran out narrow winners by just one wicket at home against THATCHAM TOWN 2nds.

The visitors won the toss, electing to bat on a hot day at Turville Park. Henley took two early wickets, before the Thatcham third wicket partnership slowly rebuilt their innings on what was a soft wicket with little bounce.

A string of wickets fell in quick succession as Neville and Saqib made inroads into the middle order, leaving Thatcham precariously placed at 100-7.

A determined ninth wicket partnership took Thatcham up to a respectable 170 all out, with Greyling cleaning up the tail.

In response, Henley's chase faltered as they lost three early wickets. Day and Buckle rebuilt well, accumulating runs at a good pace and swinging the game back in Henley's favour, until a mix up led to Day being run out.

Lubbock's quickfire 39 took Henley to the brink of victory, but four quick wickets left numbers 10 and 11, Harris-White and Chappell, needing four runs to win off the final over.

Stealing three quick singles in the first four balls, Chappell then hit a straight drive to win an enthralling game for Henley.

WARGRAVE 3rds remain second in Division 7A after running winners by three wickets at NEWBURY 2nds.

Batting first the hosts were bowled out for 209 with S Pepail taking 4-26. In reply Wargrave hit 210-7 to win the match with J Newton top scoring with 53 not out.

Elsewhere in the division KIDMORE END 2nds triumphed by six wickets at ALDERSHOT 3rds. Having lost the toss Kidmore were asked to bowl first, a task which they manfully stuck to with the new ball pairing of Paul Lawson and Lavan Rajmahon trying to get what little they could out of the wicket. It took a cunning disguised slower ball from Lawson to get the first wicket with score on 52.

Lawson gained a second wicket three overs later as Kidmore started to gain momentum in the match as Luke Gray held a good catch at cover.

With getting injured whilst fielding it was left to his brother Nish to come on and bowl his off spin. Lawson was also replaced after his epic 11 over spell and Rhys Tong-Jones bowled his wily off spin from the other end while the spin twins sent down 32 overs unchanged aided by some good catching and ground fielding as Aldershot were unable to deal with the selection of deliveries being served up.

With Tong-Jones utilising the off toss to remove Aldershot skipper Garry Dates for 38 with the score on 92, the home side’s innings slowly subsided as Nish Rajmahon picked up five wickets. Tong-Jones took two wickets with keeper Shukry Shakoor taking a fine catch of Rajmahon and a good stumping from Tong-Jones, stand in skipper Mark New took a low catch at cover and a more impressive one handed catch at mid wicket.

Aldershot were all out for 162 in the 49th over, leaving Kidmore 51 overs to chase the runs down. Kidmore’s reply was built around three solid partnerships as Luke Gray and Callum Driscoll added 59 for the second wicket before Gray executed a pull shot only to have stood on stumps and was out for 30 when a half century looked on the cards.

Shukry Shakoor added 25 runs quickly before he was out lbw having put on 33 with Driscoll who was then out for 35 having provided the backbone of the innings.

It was left to cameos from Nish Rajmahon with 34 not out and Paul Lawson with 8 not out to see Kidmore home by six wickets after 25 overs.

In Division 9A KIDMORE END 3rds went down to a 50 run defeat at SONNING 3rds.

Batting first Sonning posted 219 all out before bowling the visitors out for 169.

Elsewhere in the division WARGRAVE 4ths suffered an eight wicket defeat at home against WOKINGHAM OAKS AND ACORNS.

Batting first Wargrave were bowled out for 122. In reply Wokingham Oaks and Acorns eased to 124-2 to claim victory.