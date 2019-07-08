Big-hitting Khare is the century hero as visitors secure derby honours

A DEPLETED WOODCOTE side were able to take advantage of the league’s loan player scheme to bring in Rehan Akram and Ghani Asif to complete their team, and this proved decisive after they were dismissed for a low total on a pitch of uneven bounce in their Premier Division clash with visitors CROWTHORNE AND CROWN WOOD last Saturday.

In the fierce heat, skipper James Worsfold had elected to bat first and Jonny Clark batted well to top-score, one of only three batsmen to reach double figures.

Crowthorne might have expected a regulation win, but they were ripped apart by first the pace of Rehan Akram, who took six wickets, and then by his wicked spin. Asif also chipped in with 2-20 in his nine overs.

Veteran Pete Roberts, also contributed well to the win with a patient innings followed by a really good bowling spell (2-10 in six overs). Crowthorne were bowled out 36 runs short of Woodcote’s total in 30 overs.

WOODCOTE

R Lennard, c —, b Chandran 19 R Akram, c Cartledge, b Chandran 5 U Asif, lbw, b Sussex 16 J Clark, c —, b Cluett 30 S Fuller, c Cartledge, b Emes 4 M Carey, c Morrissey, b Cluett 1 J Aldridge, c Avrili, b Golding 6 P Roberts, not out 8 M Stroker, —, b Sussex 7 J Worsfold, b Chandran 4 R Patel, b Cluett 6 Extras 14 — TOTAL 120

CROWTHORNE & CROWN WOOD

G Pun, lbw, b Akram 1 N Mehta, b Asif 9 F Morrissey, b Asif 21 W Avrili, c Lennard, b Akram 0 D Cartledge, lbw, b Akram 0 J Cluett, c Clark, b Roberts 13 J Sussex, st Lennard, b Akram 0 R Godbole, lbw, b Roberts 3 K Golding, not out 1 C Emers, st Lennard, b Akram 1 S Chandran, lbw, b Akram 0 Extras 2 — TOTAL 84

Best bowling: R Akram 6-18, U Asif 2-20.

Elsewhere in the division GORING conceded their match against BERKSHIRE COUNTY SPORTS. Hugh Asquith was left marooned on 9,999 Berkshire League runs as PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds slipped to a five-wicket Division 1 defeat at TWYFORD AND RUSCOMBE.

The opener was joined by Josh Perkins (21) in establishing a useful opening stand, but after the Brunel University student was dismissed, the aspiring cameraman’s work came back to haunt him.

With Asquith having reached 47, Perkins filmed the moment when the Peppard Stoke Row stalwart hoped to reach the 10k mark, only for a faint edge off Spence Nichols to be caught by Oscar Woodbridge. Peter Lamsdale added 41 after the departure of Asquith, but Peppard Stoke Row’s 191-9 seemed 30 under par.

With the away side unable to grab an early breakthrough, Twyford eventually eased to their required score as skipper Razavullah Shaik made an unbeaten 58, Lamsdale’s 2-23 unable to prevent their opponents from reaching 195-5 with more than five overs to spare.

In Division 2 Chris Proudfoot made an unbeaten 59 for PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds, but it wasn’t enough to deprive his side of losing by seven wickets at home to CHECKENDON 2nds.

Dom Hall and Don Townsin gave the hosts a steady start and with U16 Ed Atkinson also chipping in, things seemed well set for the home side.

However, a middle-order wobble left Adam Lotery (34) and Proudfoot to re-establish proceedings and eventually get their team up to 180-7.

That tally proved insufficient, though, with Prashant Khare blasting 104 not out to see his side to victory with more than 16 overs to spare. For Peppard Stoke Row, James Rowson took 2-35.