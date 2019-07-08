Checkendon ease to comfortable home win

PEPPARD STOKE ROW crashed to a 157-run defeat at home to a revitalised BALLINGER WAGGONERS as their relegation woes increased.

The visitors won the toss on the hottest day of the year so far and unsurprisingly chose to bat first, albeit Sam Fooks accounted for Danny Draper cheaply when he was caught at mid on by Jason Vaughan-Davies.

Fellow opener Stuart Clark was dropped twice in the space of two balls at the start of the fourth over, and aided by returning University student Freddie Thompson, that duo accumulated well.

Dion Sampson trapped Thompson lbw for 46 and Dan Hayden induced a false shot from Richard O’Kelly to have him taken at short extra cover by Richard Ashton, but Clark continued on his merry way and received useful support from another returning youngster, Tom Petrie.

Clark reached 115 before holing out to Vaughan-Davies off Hayden, and despite Jamie Sharrock bagging a brace (2-37), Ballinger declared on 287-7 from 45 overs with Petrie ending on an unbeaten 64.

The Peppard Stoke Row reply began in explosive fashion as Vaughan-Davies hammered 30 from just 12 balls, only to be caught by Fin Clark off the bowling of Petrie and despite Andy Watts making 25, a collapse left the hosts on 78-5 at the end of the 14th over.

Ashton and young Daniel Watts attempted to rebuild the innings — the duo both belying their natural instincts to bat 22 overs together.

However, when Watts was bowled by Fin Clark, another collapse saw Peppard Stoke Row crash from 117-5 to 130 all out as their opponents leapfrogged them in escaping the relegation zone. Hosts CHECKENDON ran out winners in their home clash with LEY HILL.

The visitors wisely opted to bat first in hot conditions but Checkendon put in a remarkably disciplined performance in the field.

Seven batsmen were clean bowled as the home team restricted Ley Hill to 152-9 in 46 overs. Paceman Amol Tyagi was the pick of the attack with an accurate and hostile spell of 3-31 in 11 overs.

Jack Thompson top scored with 34 from 35 balls including four fours.

The positive approach of the Checkendon batsmen was in stark contrast as Manpreet Singh led the way, hitting 65 from only 48 deliveries of which four were sixes.

As the pitch continued to dry in the heat the home side required only 23 overs to complete a seven wicket victory.

LEY HILL

B Moultrie Ford, b Tyagi 1 C Peterson, b Kepia 22 B Woodbrdige, b Tyagi 2 L Thompson, b Tyagi 4 P Bush, lbw, b Adigantla 30 W Davies, b Kedia 6 M Lee, c & b Kedia 25 C Morris, b Singh 1 J Thompson, b Singh 34 D Petrie, not out 12 J Humphries, not out 2 Extras 13 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 152

Best bowling: Tyagi 3-31, Kedia 3-46.

CHECKENDON

M Singh, lbw, b Petrie 65 J Warren, lbw, b Morris 13 M Heslop, b Morris 8 M Kedia, not out 39 A Tyagi, not out 25 Extras 3 — TOTAL (3 wkts) 153

Elsewhere in the division league leaders HARPSDEN were awarded all the points as their opponents PENN AND TYLERS GREEN conceded the fixture.