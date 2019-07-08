Verry’s knock helps put villagers top of the table

HURLEY slipped to the foot of the Premiership 1 table last Saturday after they were leapfrogged by fellow strugglers LITTLE GADDESDEN at Shepherds Lane in a match played out in temperatures topping 30°C.

With the visitors batting first Barrington and Fennel added 32 in 15 overs before Fennel received a low bounce and was bowled by the impressive Mandeep.

Barrington’s 70 ball siege was mercifully ended by Henry Graham with the score on 55, but a third wicket of 39, again stoically pushed the visitors to 94 from 34 overs.

Little Gaddesen pushed the accelerator as Hurley’s fielding let them down despite a fine catch at cover by Akash to remove James Meacock. This was the second life for Meacock who had been bowled by Graham on 7 only for the visiting umpire to consider a no-ball. The visitors played their innings intelligently with late acceleration adding 90 from the last 12 overs and with four batsmen making telling contributions. Gaddesen ended their 47 overs on 189-9 with a run-out.

Hurley got their pursuit off in positive style with some powerful driving as Kelvin Baillie and Abdul Jabbar hit 22 inside four overs before Jabbar was cut down lbw to Jordache playing to leg.

Yasir Gul’s imaginative running scampered a couple of singles before driving back to Jordache. Baillie fell to a good away swing as Hurley imploded to 55-7. Graham hit a four and a six over the clubhouse to smash a car window but an inside edge saw him out lbw.

Phil Ridgeway and Mandeep added some sanity with a 64 run eighth wicket stand to add a little respectability but Ridgeway drove to short cover and Mandeep was out lbw three balls later, Hadden the beneficiary.

Hurley whimpered to 129 all out inside 29 overs with a fourth lbw and another insipid performance leaves them at the foot of the table with just one win from seven matches.

LITTLE GADDESEN

R Barrington, lbw, b Graham 17 J Fennell, b Mandeep 18 J Meacock, c Akash, b R Singh 35 B Meacock, run out 27 M Buesst, c Double, b Mandeep 36 S Stephenson, b R Singh 5 A Hordache, b Jabbar 31 M Ephgrave, b Mandeep 0 T Hadden, run out 4 E Shedd, not out 1 Extras 15 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 189

Best bowling: S Mandeep 3-20, R Singh 2-33.

HURLEY

K Baillie, c Fennell, b Buesst 22 A Jabbar, lbw, b Jordache 8 Y Gul, c & b Jordache 2 R Singh, c & b Jordache 8 A Singh, b Buesst 0 J Singh, c Fennel, b Buesst 4 H Graham, lbw, b Buesst 10 P Ridgeway, c Jordache, b Hadden 35 M Singh, blw, b Hadden 21 G Double, not out 5 A Singh, lbw, b Hadden 0 Extras 13 — TOTAL 129

Best bowling: M Buesst 4-28, T Hadden 3-15, A Jordache 3-32.

Undefeated HARPSDEN 2nds won their top of the Premiership 2 clash with hosts HOLYPORT to move to the top of the division. Harpsden skipper Stevens won the toss and boldly decided to take his team out to the midday heat and field first.

Holyport started well with both openers A Ricey and J Ginge looking to rotate the strike. It wasn’t until the 14th over until J Ginge missed a straight one looking to hit the leg side to be bowled by Franklin.

Harpsden saw their opportunity getting two more quick wickets of O Khan and D Mumtar. Holyport started to rebuild again after 30 overs being 120-4 looking in a strong position to get a total. Until the return of S Franklin (4-29) and R Birkett (2-17) who cleaned up the remainder of the Holyport batting force holding them to 164 all out.

Harpsden took to the batting inning instantly finding the boundary with an opening partnership by O Brown (39) and D Verry (89) putting 82 on the board before Brown missed the boundary to be caught by Mumtar.

M Stanley (30) joined Verry knowing he only had to support his partner at the other end who was finding the ropes consistently. Harpsden reached the total seemingly with ease in just 32 overs just one down.

Visitors FRIETH continued to build on their recent good form as they ran out winners at local rivals CADMORE END.

Frieth won the toss and put Cadmore End on the back foot by opting to bowl. The visitors made a good start, getting Cadmore 3-3, and 21-4, before strong middle order batting helped the hosts recover to 103-5.

Good bowling at the end eventually brought Cadmore End’s inning to a close at 137 in the 42nd over.

After an early shock, losing opener Amar Ghafoor in the first over, Frieth battled to 100-6 in the 35th over. Despite losing steady wickets, Frieth kept on working and, with Ramzan Ghafoor steadying the ship in the last few overs with 36 not out, the visitors reached the target in the 47th over, eventually winning by two wickets.

HURLEY 2nds slumped to a second consecutive Division 2 defeat in a game they could have won at THE LEE.

Put in to bat, openers Mike Cole and Mike Walton made the most of the hot conditions and short boundaries to post a first wicket partnership of 150. Apart from a chance off Cole put down by the keeper, neither batsman looked in the slightest trouble as they rattled along at a run a ball.

With none of the top five bowlers making an impact, Martin was introduced and made the breakthrough, having Cole caught behind and following up with the wicket of Raheem Dad, chipping the ball to Woodford-Smith at mid-off.

This precipitated a collapse with four wickets falling for two runs as both Taylors fell to Martin without scoring. Anand Sharma returned with devastating effect to take four wickets in as many overs. Walton was adjudged lbw at 174-5. A spirited 32 from Joe Graham, the only other batsman to reach double figures, took the visitors to maximum batting points, as Hurley failed to bat out their full allocation of overs, dismissed for 227 in the 41st over.

The Lee run chase started in confident manner with Pain and Chapman posting 56 before the introduction of Liam Cole’s off spin achieved a breakthrough, having Pain caught at mid-off by Steve Taylor.

Dave Walton struggled to find his rhythm and was replaced by Raheem Dad who bowled with his usual economy. Chapman and Martin added 76 for the second wicket with Chapman surviving a confident appeal for a stumping off Gul before falling in his next over to a good catch by Graham on the mid-wicket boundary.

The middle order failed to make an impact with Stark becoming Mike Walton’s 300th stumping victim and Dad picking up three wickets in two overs to reduce the hosts to 171-7 after 35 overs and the match intriguingly poised.

The diminutive Sam Harris joined his skipper in the middle and the two youngsters calmly set about whittling away at the target. Just as victory looked in sight for the hosts, Gul returned to bowl Harris and give Hurley renewed hope. The next over saw Graham almost pull off a good diving catch, but he was unable to hold on and Charlie Line saw his side home with 11 balls to spare.

HURLEY 2nds

M Walton, lbw, b Sharma 41 M Cole, c Line, b Martin 114 R Dad, c W-Smith, b Martin 5 Scott Taylor, b L Martin 0 Steve Taylor, c Startk, b Martin 0 L Alberici, b Sharma 1 J Graham, c W-Smith, b Chapman 32 A Bish-Groucott, b Sharma 9 H Gul, c & b Harris 5 D Walton, b Sharma 0 L Cole, not out 4 Extras 16 — TOTAL 227

Best bowling: L Martin 4-20, A Sharma 4-29.

THE LEE 2nds

S Pain, c Scott Taylor, b Cole 23 F Chapman, c Graham, b Gul 58 L Martin, b Gul 41 C Line, not out 80 J Stark, st Walton, b Gul 0 A Sharma, b Dad 2 G Balan, b Dad 6 D Pathak, lbw, b Dad 0 S Harris, b Gul 4 O Hale, not out 0 Extras 15 — TOTAL (8 wkts) 229

Best bowling: G Gul 4-38, R Dad 3-50.