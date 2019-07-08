Visitors deliver knockout blow to depleted Henley

HENLEY were knocked out of the Royal London Club Championship by Middlesex Premier League Club EALING in a game which was something of a mismatch on Sunday, writes Jonathan Higgins.

Ealing were at full strength whilst Henley were able to muster just two regular first team players in skipper Michael Roberts and Euan Brock with most of the other regulars turning out for Berkshire and Jack Davies travelling with Middlesex.

Henley won the toss and elected to bowl and immediately had to contend with the brothers Wilkin, Ollie and Milo on a flat track. The siblings proceeded to set about the Henley bowling with relish and after 20 overs, Ealing were 142-1, Milo having been caught in the deep by Matt Dalrymple off the bowling of Harry Jordan.

Those numbers had been rearranged to 214 when Ollie Wilkin was caught at long on. Despite Capel and Farrell keeping up the barrage, Saqib Javed accounted for both batters and Jordan removed Lamb as Henley restricted Ealing to 287. This was no mean achievement in itself as, at one stage, a score in excess of 350 looked likely.

In reply Henley got off to a positive and enterprising start through Dalrymple and Jordan, putting on 61 before Dalrymple was undone by a great catch low down at cover. Nineteen runs later, Jordan and Brock fell to successive balls and the innings lost momentum.

Thereafter, skipper Roberts could only watch as wickets fell regularly around him until he too perished going for a maximum back over the bowler’s head. Mccraw and veteran Sean Taylor soon followed and Ealing ended up winners by 128 runs.

Despite the defeat the match was as a good chance for players to play for the first team. Dalrymple is still at Shiplake College but already shows maturity, strength and a skill level beyond his years whilst Javed caught the eye with his bowling and a fearlessly struck six.