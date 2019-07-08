Davison’s innings help put side into semi-finals

BERKSHIRE eased in the last four of the Unicorns Trophy by defeating CORNWALL by 88 runs at Falkland CC on Sunday.

They will now play Wiltshire, who knocked out Oxfordshire, in the semi-finals at Finchampstead on Sunday, August 11.

Winners of the competition in 2017, they made a good start when electing to bat first with Finchampstead captain Dan Lincoln making 58 off 79 balls.

But they struggled against the Cornwall spinners, who included Henley’s Matt Rowe (2-42), and slipped to 134-6 in the 31st over.

However, Chris Peploe (62 off 45 balls) and Henley wicketkeeper Stewart Davison (52 from 57) put on 98 for the seventh wicket to guide the hosts to 269 all out.

Spinner Euan Woods then trapped Matt Robins to the first ball of the innings and the Rowe brothers, Tom and Matt, soon followed, leaving the visitors struggling at 18-3.

Paul Smith, with 51, and Tom Wells (35) worked hard to improve their side’s position, but they were never really in the hunt and the Cornwall innings closed on 183 in 44.1 overs.

Oliver Birts claimed 3-48 with Henley team-mates Euan Woods and Tom Nugent both striking twice.

Speaking after the win Berkshire skipper James Morris said: “This win was hugely pleasing. It was a clinical performance particularly having been 134-6 and then go on to reach 269 and we felt we had a really good score on the board.

“We went on to bowl well with all the bowlers chipping in with a wicket or two, but I felt it was our batting that won us the game.

“Stewart, Peps and Lincoln were all fantastic. When you are in a bit of tough position, Stewie is just the man to come to the fore and I am delighted for him.”

Having hammered Herefordshire in the Twenty20 and crushed Cornwall in the 50-50 format, national champions Berkshire will be aiming to complete a quick treble at Falkland’s Wash Common ground when they play a three-day Championship game against Wales starting this Sunday (11am).

“It’s a ground we enjoy playing at. We have had quite a bit of success there in recent seasons,” added Morris, whose side will be looking to make it two Championship wins in a row following their innings defeat of Herefordshire at Colwall two weeks ago.