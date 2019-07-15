Beal secures maiden century for Henley from last ball of innings

LUCY BEAL hit a century as HENLEY WOMEN thrashed COOKHAM DEAN by 151 runs.

Henley won the toss and elected to bat with opener Beal setting the tone for the match with a boundary from the second ball of the day.

At the other end, Olivia Parr was making her debut. She played some very good shots, running well and looked to be settling before she fell to a straight delivery in the fourth over.

Charlotte Clarke joined Beal and the duo put on a 58-run partnership before Clarke was dismissed in the 15th over having scored 25 runs.

Romilly Hayward came to the crease and for the next 12 overs the boundaries came thick and fast in all directions.

Hayward was dismissed on 29 in the 27th over. Ceski Clarke then added a quick-fire 16 whilst doing her utmost to keep Beal on strike, who was just nine runs away from a maiden century.

Beal then pulled a mammoth six over midwicket to edge her closer to three figures and, after a couple more singles, you could hear a pin drop as Beal faced the last ball of the innings on 99.

A measured shot from Beal earned her the single that meant she carried her bat on 100 and Henley ended their innings on 216-3.

Hayward and Clarke then opened the bowling for Henley. They had a plan to remove the openers early and did just that with both girls raking wickets in their first overs, clean bowled.

Cookham then dug in and began their chase with some well-timed shots that were rewarded with boundaries.

A third wicket fell aided by an excellent catch from Lauren Hilditch. Hayward then struck twice in her final over to take four wickets in the match, despite her plan being to finish the over with slower balls deliberately pitched outside of off stump.

First change bowlers Hilditch and Millie both bowled some excellent deliveries and another wicket fell in the ninth over from a sharp Hilditch run-out.

Hilditch struck again in the 12th over when another wicket fell from an excellent Grace Jones catch.

Jones then took the ball with her spin, earning a well-deserved wicket maiden.

With a single over to go before the drinks break Olivia Parr was given the chance of an over before she took over wicket keeping duties but two wickets from some excellent deliveries saw Cookham bowled out in the 15th over for 65 runs.

• Henley’s next match is away to Thame on Sunday.