Greys Green put an end to hosts unbeaten run with comfortable win

VISITORS GREYS GREEN brought an end to CRAZIES HILL’S unbeaten run, with a comfortable nine wicket win at Kenton’s Lane last Sunday.

Having elected to bat, Crazies started confidently as the Greys bowlers initially struggled to find the best line and length on a surface which offered variable bounce.

Having added 25 with Montgomery, debutant Tom Tett misjudged a fuller delivery from Davies and played on. With opening bowler George having found his rhythm, he had become difficult to score off and Crazies were forced to go after the bowling of Davies to move the scoring on. However, Montgomery holed out to Shafqat to leave Crazies 35-2.

Tett and the resolute Stuart were tasked with pushing Crazies towards a respectable total in the face of some tight bowling. Having added a half-century partnership, Tett pulled a ball from Shah straight to Davies at deep mid-wicket and was well caught for 25. Handcock joined Stuart and tried to accelerate the score, as Stuart had dropped anchor at the other end.

Stuart’s removal for a battling 23 off 72 deliveries caused a change in emphasis as Crazies searched for some quick runs to boost their total. However, wickets fell at regular intervals to leave Crazies all out for 137.

Greys Green began slowly against some accurate bowling from Searle and Tett but they made sure that they didn’t lose wickets during this testing spell. With Shafqat and Ahmed looking comfortable, Crazies changed their bowlers to try and break the partnership. Having changed ends Searle returned to bowl Ahmed off an inside edge for 32 with the score on 74.

With plenty of overs to spare and Shafqat looking comfortable, Crazies changed their attack at regular intervals to try and conjure a breakthrough. However, neither Shafqat nor Cusden were unduly troubled and saw Greys Green home to nine wicket victory with five overs to spare.

CRAZIES HILL

D Montgomery, c Shafqat, b Davies 22 T Tett, b Davies 8 I Stuart, b Ahmed 23 O Tett, c Davies, b Shah 25 D Handcock, b Shah 14 T Margie, lbw, b Skilleter 8 S Hanton, b Shafqat 9 L Walker, c Geroge, b Shafqat 2 A Searle, b Shafqat 7 N Walker, not out 1 Extras 18 — TOTAL 137

Best bowling: M Shafqat 3-9, A Davies 2-28, P Shah 2-34.

GREYS GREEN

M Shafqat, not out 63 B Ahmed, b Searle 32 M Cusden, not out 23 Extras 20 — TOTAL (1 wkt) 138

A series of fine fielding and bowling performance by the Montgomery family led CRAZIES HILL to victory against NETTLEBED.

Batting first Nettlebed started circumspectly in the face of accurate bowling from Searle and Charlie Montgomery. Having added 20, Williams pulled a ball from Searle to mid-wicket where he was smartly held by Gus Montgomery and when Edwards was bowled by Charlie two overs later, Crazies had begun to take control.

Cripps and Vockins gradually rebuilt the Nettlebed innings but were unable to escape the stranglehold imposed by the Crazies bowlers. Having added 45 for the third wicket, Tett had Vockins caught behind by Handcock for 13 and when Gus trapped Cripps leg before in the following over, Nettlebed were struggling at 75-4. Nettlebed once again were forced to rebuild as Bryant and Osman settled the ship. However, the introduction of Sam Montgomery brought the recovery to a halt, as the belligerent Osman skied an attempted drive to the waiting Doug Montgomery at deep mid-off. When Sam then bowled both Bryant and Gray in his following over, it left Nettlebed in trouble and able to post only a modest total of 121.

Crazies’ innings stuttered initially as Doug Montgomery was caught behind in the third over with the score on 11. The match turned firmly in Crazies Hill’s favour as Tett and the resolute Stuart added a controlled half century partnership over the next 15 overs, before Osman bowled Stuart for 28.

Tett continued to lead Crazies’ reply, as he and Sam Montgomery propelled them towards victory. Despite young Tom Vockins removing both batsmen in his penultimate over, a quick-fire blast from Charlie Montgomery saw Crazies to a comfortable victory by six wickets with 12 overs to spare.

NETTLEBED

I Cripps, lbw, b G Montgomery 44 N Williams, c G Montgomery, b Searle 8 T Edwards, b C Montgomery 0 L Vockins, c Handcock, b Tett 13 M Bryant, b S Montgomery 9 A Osman, c D Montgomeyr, b S Montgomery 28 T Gray, c Simpson, b S Montgomery 1 R Simmons, b Margrie 4 T Vockins, not out 1 S Cornfield, not out 1 Extras 12 — TOTAL 121

Best bowling: C Montgomery 3-11.

CRAZIES HILL

I Stuart, b Osman 28 D Montgomery, c Williams, b L Vockins 1 O Tett, b T Vockins 60 S Montgomery, c Edwards, b T Vockins 15 T Margie, not out 2 C Montgomery, not out 12 Extras 6 — TOTAL (4 wkts) 124

Best bowling: T Vockins 2-23.