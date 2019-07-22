Monday, 22 July 2019

Lovatt hits first ton for Stonor

STONOR skipper Marc Lovatt hit more than half his side’s runs as the hosts defeated Sir Tim Rice’s HEARTACHES in a friendly clash.

Lovatt hit 138 out of the 254 runs scored to win the game in a superb innings that included 18 fours and four sixes as he hit his first century for Stonor after playing for the club for more than 15 years.

Batting first, Heartaches had amassed 251 for the loss of only four wickets, thanks mainly to half centuries from Hutton, Whittome and Philip Glenn. All four wickets were taken by Stonor debutants Jago Poynter, Sunil Nair and Tanuj Goswami.

Stonor’s reply began slowly in the face of steady bowling from Alex Rice and Jordan Frieda and, at 58-3 with almost half the allotted 35 overs bowled, their prospects of victory looked bleak.

However, Lovatt and Noel Williams took the attack to the opposition and, by the time Lovatt was dismissed, only 17 runs were required for victory.

In a tense finale, the winning four runs were hit by Goswami off the final ball to cap a thrilling encounter.

HEARTACHES

J Cowen, b Poynter

30

C Hutton, c Farr, b Nair

61

T Whittome, b Goswami

51

T Riley-Smith, c Collings, b Nair

0

P Glenn, not out

56

K Sully, not out

6

Extras

47

TOTAL (4 wkts)

251

Best bowling: C Maidlow 2-43.

STONOR

J Poynter, b Rice

0

J Farr, b Faieda

26

E Earl, lbw, b Rice

5

M Lovatt, b Faieda

138

N Williams, not out

57

T Goswami, not out

6

Extras

22

TOTAL (4 wkts)

254

