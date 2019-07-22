Bowlers on top

FRIETH 2nds went down to a four wicket defeat in an unusual match at AYLESBURY TOWN 2nds last Saturday.

Frieth batted first and stormed to 30-0 from seven overs, only to collapse to 69 all out.

In reply, Aylesbury Town lost early wickets, at one point being 13-5, before their middle order saw them over the line for a total loss of six-wickets.