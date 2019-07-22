Humphreys hits ton

PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS sealed a 48-run victory against THEALE AND TILEHURST on the back of Chris Humphreys’ second century for the club last Sunday.

The opener combined with Scott Harris (32) to put a fine platform together, and while the Unicorns lost Suresh Sukul quickly, Dan Bacon (38) kept the momentum building.

U16 Daniel Watts added 30 to move past 500 runs for the season, but it was Humphreys who took the batting honours by posting a chanceless 100 before retiring.

A late flurry from Richard Ashton followed as the Unicorns posted a solid 262-4 in their 35 overs.

In reply, Theale and Tilehurst lost an early wicket as Ashton threw the stumps down for a run out, but Jamaal Malik and Alastair Brown built a steady partnership until the former fell to Tom Brown.

U13 Tom Mennie picked up his first senior wicket for the Unicorns as he had George Cocker caught behind by Bacon for 54, and despite Brown (103 not out) posting his first century, the visitors could only reach 214-3 in reply.