Final date

CHRIS Humphreys took 4-36 and Fergus Nutt made an unbeaten 61 from 65 balls as PEPPARD STOKE ROW reached the final of the Reading Midweek League Keitch Mitchell Memorial Cup with a seven-wicket success at home to READING DYNAMITES.

Humphreys received useful support from Hamish Scott and Alex Johnson (both 2-11) as the Dynamites posted 107-8 from their 13 eight-ball overs, Shiva Aruna top scoring with 62.

Peppard Stoke Row lost Daniel Watts cheaply before Nutt and Matt Vines rebuilt, and while the latter and Johnson both went, a well-timed and unbroken 62-run stand between Nutt and Richard Ashton ensured their side got home with six balls to spare.

Peppard Stoke Row will play Theale and Tilehurst in the final at Purley onWednesday.