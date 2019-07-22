Deciding encounter

THE South Oxon Midweek Cricket League is set to reach its climax when the final round of matches takes place when the winners of the Woodcote and Moreton game will lift the title.

Last week Moreton (163-4) beat Clifton Hampden (66) by 97 runs while Goring, who hit 94-6, lost to Cholsey by four wickets as they put on 98-6. The other match that took place last week saw Jonny Clark top score for Woodcote who put on 141-3 to beat Dorchester (124-4) by 17 runs.