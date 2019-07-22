Driscoll’s boundary wins it for hosts with one ball remaining

WARGRAVE moved up to fifth place in Division 1 after beating league leaders NORTH MAIDENHEAD by six wickets last Saturday.

Visitors North Maidenhead won the toss and elected to bat first and got off to a good start with openers Faheem Quereshi putting on 54 and Imran Butt 43. However, once these two were out only three more players managed to reach double figures as North Maidenhead were dismissed for 156 with Mark Firth taking 4-64 and Ashera Mahavidanalage and Shiryar Ahmed three wickets each.

In reply Wargrave reached their target in 34.2 overs as they put on 160-4 with Neal Robinson top scoring with 70 not out.

KIDMORE END moved off the foot of the Division 2A table following their draw at TRING PARK 2nds.

Batting first Kidmore End put on 217-6 with Jeff Sheldon top scoring with 69 and Zac Leonard chipping in with 44.

In reply Tring Park held on at 192-9 with Reinardt Swart taking 5-60 and Alex Crawford 3-37 for the visitors.

Division 2B league leaders HENLEY 2nds beat hosts FLEET by five wickets.

The home side, batting first, were bowled out for 92 with Harry Jordan taking 5-47. In reply Henley hit 94-5 from 23.5 overs to secure victory.

WARGRAVE 2nds claimed a 48 run victory at NORTH MAIDENHEAD 2nds in their Division 4A clash.

Batting first Wargrave were bowled out for 227 with M Townson top scoring with 57. In reply M Smith took 5-41 and O Newton 4-36 as the hosts were bowled out for 179.

BINFIELD 2nds held on to secure a draw at home to HENLEY 3rds in their Division 5B encounter.

Henley lost the toss and were asked to bat in this top of the table clash. Despite losing an early wicket, Kenworthy (35), Hester (30), Alex Johnson (50) and Ranger (30) all provided significant contributions to help Henley regain control.

A quickfire 62 from the ever reliable Lubbock allowed Henley to reach 251 all out from 51 overs.

In response, Binfield got off to a flying start, reaching 114-1 from 20 overs. A tight spell from Neville helped to rebuild some pressure, but it was debutant Watson-Smyth who stole the show, taking 5-63 from 15 overs to help reduce Binfield to 213-9 with five overs remaining.

Despite all 10 fielders crowding the bat, Henley were unable to take the final wicket in the face of some resolute defence from Binfield's young tail enders, leaving the match drawn.

WARGRAVE 3rds moved to the top of Division 7A thanks for a six wicket home win against BINFIELD 3rds.

Batting first Binfield were dismissed for 165 with Emma Walking taking 4-14. In reply Wargrave eased to 166-4 to secure the win.

Elsewhere in the division KIDMORE END 2nds beat NEWBURY 2nds by three wickets with a ball to spare to consolidate their third place position in the table at Gallowstree Common.

Newbury won the toss and elected to bat first on a good batting surface which proved to be a good decision as Simon Digweed and Brad Alton weathered the good early Kidmore bowling from Azhar Udeen and Tom Wilkinson. It took the introduction of off spinner AJ Raina into the attack to get Digweed to chip the ball to Mark New at mid on with the score on 87.

Alton carried on to make 50 but as soon as he reached the milestone he was clean bowled by the impressive youngster Rory Elliott. Newbury continued to put together positive partnerships but with Kidmore regularly taking wickets the scoring rate was held in check as bowling changes yielded wickets and with none of the visiting batsmen able to put together a substantial score. Using the pace of the ball and quick outfield Newbury were able to get to a competitive score of 241 all out in the 51st over. The pick of the bowlers being Rory Elliott 2-25, Jonny Abbott 2-26 and Tom Wilkinson 2-34.

Kidmore’s run chase was centred around a 55 run partnership for the third wicket between Chris Pigden and Rory Elliott in which Pigden recorded another half century before he was dismissed for a well made 50 which contained a six and five fours.

Callum Driscoll and Azhar Udeen put on 105 for the fifth wicket which gave Kidmore momentum as Udeen scored a rapid 66 including six fours and three maximums before Udeen was held in the deep with the score on 210 and requiring a further 32 for victory.

Kidmore then had a wobble as they found themselves on 222-7 but Driscoll was holding firm and when he was joined by Jonny Abbott they got Kidmore home by three wickets as Driscoll hit a boundary to win the game and in the process registered 50 with Abbott finishing up 11 not out.

In Division 9A hosts KIDMORE END 3rds crashed to an 85 run home defeat against DATCHET 4ths.

Batting first Datchet put on 183-9 before bowling Kidmore End out for 98.

Elsewhere in the division WARGRAVE 4ths went down to a 56 run defeat at READING 4ths.

Batting first Reading put on 208-9 with Ruth Payne taking 4-25. In reply Wargrave were all out for 152.