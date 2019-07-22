Sharrock piles on runs as side secure derby bragging rights

LEAGUE leaders HARPSDEN suffered their first defeat of the season at home against local rivals PEPPARD STOKE ROW last Saturday.

The omens were not good for the home side who had a player injured in the pre-match warm up while skipper Christian Whittaker also picked up a knock during the match forcing him to bat at number 11.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first and quickly lost opener Andy Watts for a duck, bowled by Tom Hancock.

Jason Vaughan-Davies and Jamie Sharrow — top scorer on the day with 95 — steadied the ship for the visitors before the former was out lbw to Abdul Khaliq.

Peter Lamsdale put on 17 before being bowled by Paice while Dan Hayden chipped in with 45 before being caught by Mick Molloy off the bowling of Hancock.

Sharrock went the same way, caught by Molloy off the bowling of Blake Hogan-Keogh.

Daniel Watts and skipper Richard Ashton both lost their wickets cheaply while Sam Fooks, batting at eight, finished unbeaten on 33 not out.

Peppard Stoke Row finished their innings on 241-7 with Hancock returning figures of 3-65 and Khaliq 2-40.

In reply the home side found scoring runs hard to come by with opener Hogan-Keogh top scoring with 36 and only the two Hancocks — Ben and Tom — and Stef Franklin managing to reach double figures with all three batsmen scoring 17 runs each.

The visitors wrapped up their impressive 139 run win in just over 26 overs with Dion Sampson taking 4-36 and both Peter and Connor Lamsdale chipping in with two wickets each.

Despite their first setback of the season Harpsden remain 35 points clear at the top of the table while Peppard Stoke Row moved up two places to seventh place.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW

A Watts, b Hancock 0 J Vaughan-Davies, lbw, b Khaliq 31 J Sharrock, c Molloy, b Hogan-Keogh 95 P Lamsdale, b Paice 17 D Hayden, c Moloy, b Hancock 45 D Watts, b Hancock 2 R Ashton, c Birkett, b Khaliq 1 S Fooks, not out 33 M Chard, not out 0 Extras 16 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 241

Best bowling: T Hancock 3-65, A Khaliq 2-40.

HARPSDEN

B Hogan-Keogh, b P Lamsdale 36 A Birkett, lbw, b Fooks 0 D Verry, lbw, b P Lamsdale 0 B Hancock, c Lamsdale, b Sampson 17 S Franklin, c Sharrock, b Sampson 17 A Bryan, b C Lamsdale 1 T Hancock, lbw, b Sampson 17 M Molloy, lbw, b C Lamsdale 17 J Paice, b Sampson 5 A Khaliq, run out 0 C Whittaker, not out 0 Extras 9 — TOTAL 102

Best bowling: D Sampson 4-36, C Lamsdale 2-8, P Lamsdale 2-26

BALLINGER WAGGONERS took full advantage of high scoring conditions at their home ground to set CHECKENDON 292 to win.

They were mainly indebted to number three Freddie Thompson whose 139 came off only 106 deliveries with three sixes and 16 fours. His 106 run fourth wicket partnership with Stuart Clark took only 67 minutes.

Manpreet Singh gave Checkendon the ideal start to their reply, taking 23 off the first over and finishing with 14 fours in his 70. He and Jim Warren put on 98 for the first wicket with Warren going on to top score on 78.

However, young fast bowler Tom Petrie contributed a fine spell which yielded the three top order wickets and only conceded 36 runs in his 11 overs.

The Checkendon middle order failed to fire against the spin of Ian McIver and Ian Davies so it was left to tailenders Rama Adigantla and Rajesh Tiwari to hold out for the draw at 229-9.

BALLINGER WAGGONERS

R O’Kelly, c Heslop, b Tyagi 9 A Thompson, b Tiwari 37 F Tompson, c Guntake, b Tiyagi 139 S Clark, run out 43 T Petrie, c Tyagi, b Tiwari 15 M Tingey, lbw, b Chib 7 M Thompson, not out 13 I Davies, not out 9 Extras 19 — TOTAL (6 wkts) 291

CHECKENDON