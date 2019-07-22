Dropped catches prove to be costly for Hurley 2nds

HURLEY remain rooted to the foot of Premiership 1 after losing at GREAT KINGSHILL last Saturday.

A less-than-full Hurley team were invited to bat as youngster Archie North opened the bowling for Kingshill.

Kelvin Baillie and Shobab Riaz belied Hurley’s position at the foot of the table and compiled an opening stand of 122, which was the highest for the first team in the league for six years.

Riaz hit a six into the sightscreen in front of the allotment and then gained a life when a skyer was spilled at slip, and eventually fell when offering a return catch to Jason Talmer in the 20th over.

Captain Josh Cole added 22 with Baillie until he was caught by Sandeep Reddy running backwards at fine-leg. Baillie survived a couple of appeals for lbw but batted well. Eventually occasional off-spinner Graham Auld was brought on, and he plucked the ball out of the air to dismiss Baillie in the 27th over when the latter was seven short of his century and with the score on 161.

Varun Sharma, returning for Hurley, came to the crease at two wickets down and built useful stands with Ravi Singh, Vikram Bhagwani and Jas Singh. Sharma scored an unbeaten half-century until the team score had passed 200, after which he went more for his shots. Cole called the batsmen in at the end of the 45th over with most of his batting resources used and perhaps offering a sporting declaration. The innings score was Hurley’s highest for the first team since 2015.

In reply, Ravi Singh opened the bowling with the old ball from the south end. The Grahams were parted when Bhagwani had Louis caught at point by Mandeep Singh. Jamie Barrett replaced Ravi and proceeded to tie the Kingshill top order in knots.

Mark Mackenzie-Crooks was caught at mid-on by Jas Singh while Auld was caught plum lbw by Jas Singh. The new ball was taken by Jas Singh for the start of the 18th over.

At 78-4 Hurley were very much in the match, but captain Alex Hallatt and Alex Dashwood proceeded to dash Hurley hopes with a stand of 153 in 20 overs for the fifth wicket.

Josh Cole rotated his bowlers thoroughly but the stand could not be broken, and the batsmen were assisted by the flat, dry track. Eventually Simon Barrett came on at the north end and had Hallatt caught at mid-wicket by Jas Singh.

Dashwood completed his century and was bowled by Riaz from the south end with only 23 required for victory from nine overs. It was another good day in the field for the Singhs as Mandeep and Jas took four vital catches between them and Akash and Ravi shared wicket-keeping duties.

Great Kingshill won with four wickets in hand and with four overs to spare.

HURLEY

K Baillie, c & b Auld 93 S Riaz, c & b Talmer 44 J Cole, c Reddy, b Talmer 6 V Sharma, not out 79 R Singh, c Talmer, b Scott 5 V Bhagwani, b Talmer 17 J Singh, c Jacobson, b Hallatt 28 A Singh, b Reddy 0 M Singh, not out 1 Extras 12 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 285

Best bowling: J Talmer 3-59.

GREAT KINGSHILL

J Graham, c Singh, b Barrett 47 L Graham, c Singh, b Bhagwani 15 M Crooks, c Singh, b Barrett 9 A Hallatt, c Singh, b Barrett 49 G Auld, lbw, b Singh 0 A Dashwood, b Riaz 111 E Jacobson, not out 25 N Hallatt, not out 4 Extras 29 — TOTAL (6 wkts) 289

Best bowling: J Barrett 2-41.

Premiership 2 league leaders HARPSDEN 2nds lost their first match of the season at LITTLE MARLOW.

Looking to put a big score on to try and defend, Harpsden opted to bat, and with a good opening partnership from Mark Cooper (60) and Jimmy Aston (59), Harpsden’s hopes were high. However, poor shot decisions meant Harpsden found themselves quickly struggling 161-8 with Shazad Gulfraz and Ted Carter at the crease.

After Gulfraz found the boundary with the heavy bat he was caught to allow the two U13s of Carter and Joe Cooper to show their class getting the team total up to just under the 200 mark.

Harpsden knew it was going to be difficult to get wickets and defend the total they put up for Little Marlow. Even with a catch off Aston’s fast bowling by skipper Toby Stevens at slip, Harpsden found themselves unable to plug the flow of runs and Little Marlow chased down the total with ease.

Elsewhere in the division FRIETH moved up to third place after beating visitors HOLYPORT.

Opting to bat first Holyport meandered to 26 for no loss after 14-overs, having been put under immense pressure by solid fielding and accurate bowling from Frieth’s opening pair, Tanveer Yousaf and Sufiyan Hussain.

The hosts didn’t let up, and although Holyport were able to up their run rate slightly, it came at a cost as they were bowled out in the 34th over for 97 runs. Ahsan Maqbool’s figures of 4-36 topped Frieth’s stats this time around.

With the bat, Frieth’s home knowledge paid off, as they chased the target down in the 23rd over. It wasn’t straightforward however, as the nerves were jangling as they fell to 16-3, before a 79-run partnership for the fourth wicket by Tanveer Yousaf and Saqib Ghafoor took the hosts within touching distance of a win. Saqib Ghafoor saw Frieth home, to finish on 37 not out.

A thrilling encounter at Shepherds Lane saw visitors PENN AND TYLERS GREEN 2nds gain revenge for their loss earlier in the season in their Division 2 clash with HURLEY 2nds.

The home side managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in a match where dropped catches proved crucial.

On winning the toss, Hurley opened with their most experienced partnership of skipper Mike Walton and Phil Ridgeway. Things didn’t start well with Ridgeway adjudged lbw to the first ball of the match from Brad Hyde.

The Penn bowling varied from unplayable with Hyde beating the outside edge on numerous occasions while 42 wides conceded.

Raheem Dad and Walton stuck to their task seeing off Hyde with a partnership of 74 in 27 overs. It took a diving, one handed catch by Hyde in the gully off Khaliq to dismiss Dad.

Kenzie Christopherson ran through the Hurley middle order with Gul, Brown and Mahmood only managing nine runs between them as the hosts slumped to 100-5 in the 32nd over.

Darryn Wright joined Walton in a partnership of 50 in seven overs for the sixth wicket and a blistering 29 from Mo Basharat saw Hurley to maximum batting points and a creditable 203-7 from 47 overs.

The Penn and Tylers Green reply stuttered from the start as Ross Brown and Darryn Wright both found swing to dismiss the openers. The score of 14-2 became 61-4 with another wicket apiece for the opening bowlers.

Kenzie Christopherson made an aggressive 30 before slapping Wright to mid-off and the safe hands of Basharat. Liam Cole picked up the wicket of Henry Barber and two in-swinging deliveries from debutant left-arm seamer Anaan Mahmood put Hurley firmly in control at 90-7.

Will Smith joined Hyde in a stand of 42 for the eighth wicket, broken by the left arm spin of Nigel Haines. At 132-8 with 11 overs remaining, there looked to be no chance of a Penn and Tylers victory but Hyde had other ideas. With a technique belying his lowly position in the order he gradually accelerated, adding 41 with Khaliq.

Dad was brought into the attack and had Khaliq caught at mid-wicket by Wright from his second delivery. With 30 needed from the final three overs and the last pair at the wicket the game looked to be over and it would have been if Hurley had held one of three chances to dismiss Hyde who saw his side home with three balls to spare, finishing with a six over square leg and a boundary to long off.

HURLEY 2nds

P Ridgeway, lbw, b Hyde 0 M Walton, not out 49 R Dad, c Hyde, b Khaliq 23 H Gul, b K Chirstopherson 4 R Brown, lbw, b K Christopherson 0 A Mahmood, c Barber, b K Christopherson 5 D Wright, b Khaliq 21 M Basharat, run out 29 D Walton, not out 2 Extras 70 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 203

Best bowling: K Christopherson 3-29, A Khaliq 2-36.

PENN AND TYLERS GREEN 2nds

L Christopherson, b Wright 7 A Vidyerthy, b Brown 5 K Chirstopherson, c Basharat, b Wright 30 Z Raja, b Brown 7 D Marriot, lbw, b Mahmood 21 H Barber, c Wright, b Cole 6 L Mahmood 0 W Smith, b Haines 15 B Hyde, not out 78 A Khaliq, c Wright, b Dad 16 N Ekendahl, not out 5 Extras 16 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 206

Best bowling: R Brown 2-45, D Wright 2-58.