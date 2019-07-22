Goring debutant skipper’s century not enough as hosts chase down target

VISTING side WOODCOTE struggled on a difficult pitch against a good SHINFIELD bowling attack during last Saturday’s Premier Division clash.

Ryan Lennard top-scored and there were also useful contributions from Mark Pearson, James Worsfold and Mike Stroker for Woodcote. However, when it came to their turn to bat, Shinfield made short work of the task, but it might have been a different story had top-scorer Naveed Nasseer not been dropped early in his innings.

WOODCOTE

R Lennard, c Hafeez, b Samdani 37 JP Brouard, c Rawal, b Garg 16 T Fitzgerald, c Ali, b Gandhi 5 J Clark, c Rawal, b Gandhi 0 P Roberts, lbw, b Safdar 0 M Pearson, c Hafeez, b Nair 26 M Storker, b Gandhi 16 J Aldridge, c Rawal, b Nair 6 J Worsfold, c Rawal, b Shukla 18 R Patel, c Hafeez, b Nair 0 S Bell, not out 2 Extras 10 — TOTAL 136

SHINFIELD

N Naseer, not out 73 J Deshmukh, c Bell, b Roberts 18 F Ali, c & b Stroker 11 M Hafeez, c Pearson, b Aldridge 20 A Shukla, c Stroker, b Bell 0 R Samdani, not out 6 Extras 11 — TOTAL (4 wkts) 139

Elsewhere in the division basement side GORING narrowly lost out at WOODLEY.

Goring lost the early wicket of Toby Winterbottom but had the veterans Stephen Wincott and Peter Slade steady the ship with a decent second wicket partnership. Wincott and Andy Benning then departed in quick succession.

Johann Toerien, making his club captaincy debut, got to the middle and after Slade left the crease he was joined by Max McGee who put up a 100 plus run partnership. Toerien scored his first century on English soil with an unbeaten 107 not out from 88 deliveries while McGee played a solid innings of 35 (51) to help Goring put up a very competitive total of 231.

Woodley commenced their innings and were two down quickly with early breakthroughs by Slade and James Major.

Arshad Mohammed, who eventually played the match winning knock, with his 112 not out, then came to crease and the Goring bowlers toiled away as the fielders tried to keep the pressure on to work for wickets.

Stuart Hedley got a wicket with a ball that was hit firmly to mid off, Benning sneaked one through to get the bails dislodged and Slade took one on his return for his second spell by trapping one in front.

A close run out call and half chance here and there could have swung the game in the dying moments. A six was hit late on where the fielder took the catch but unfortunately stepped over the line as Woodley chased down the target in the 43rd over.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds’ Division 1 promotion hopes suffered a setback as they went down by 15 runs at home to FARLEY HILL.

Alfie Burnett had Ross Ditchburn caught behind by Gerry Bacon for 8, but Michael Sheridan and Ali Jalil (56) steadied the ship for the visitors on a good Les Clark Oval track.

William Nash-Wortham added 39 for the away side, but with young Australian spinner Grace Jones (3-45) and the more experienced Allan May (4-26) combining handily with Roy Hayden in the middle overs, Farley Hill were dismissed for 191 from the final ball of their 45 overs.

Peppard Stoke Row lost two quick wickets, but Nick Sedgwick and Dan Bacon (39) rebuilt until the former was run out.

Matt Vines continued his fine form with an excellent 46, but a middle-order collapse left the hosts in trouble.

The last pair of Hayden (33) and skipper Rob Dyer fought valiantly, but ultimately they couldn’t fashion a miracle and the hosts were bowled out for 176.

In Division 2 hosts CHECKENDON 2nds lost out by two wickets at home to EARLEY by two wickets. Batting first the home side put on 203-9 with Rahul Singhal top scoring with 75.

Elsewhere in the division , Sam Kimber scored his maiden half century as PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds secured a losing draw at table-topping WEST READING 3rds.

Sohail Arshad (144 from 99 balls) and Imran Zaman (63 not out from 31) made the most of the short boundaries at Sulhamstead to blast their side to a huge 340-5 before they declared after 40 overs, Kimber the pick of the attack with 2-56.

Peppard Stoke Row 3rds lost a couple of quick wickets before Chris Proudfoot (48 not out) began a dogged resistance, and with Kimber smashing 57 coming in at number nine, the away side were eventually able to reach a respectable total of

239-8.