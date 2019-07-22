Scriven hits huge six to help league leaders maintain unbeaten record

HENLEY’S unbeaten run of Home Counties Premier League games in 2019 continued with a win at home to ASTON ROWANT last Saturday against a side whom they have now done the league double over as well as defeating them in the Twenty20 competition before the start of the league programme.

With Datchet also winning and Banbury defeating High Wycombe, the title is developing into a two horse race.

Henley won the toss on a warm, sultry morning and unsurprisingly, given the degree of cloud cover, put the visitors into bat. With the wicket doing a bit, Andrew Rishton virtually unplayable and Henley on their A game in the fielding department, the home side imposed a vice-like grip on the match which they never relinquished.

By the 21st over, lunch still some way off, Rowant found themselves 44-5. Opener Coles was first to go, trapped lbw and a sharp bit of fielding from Jack Davies saw his fellow opener Reid run out off a direct hit from wide of mid-on.

Condon followed lbw and Fitzjohn and Rowant skipper Smith both nicked off to the slips, the former caught by Henley skipper Mikey Roberts after Tom Nugent had parried the ball up in the air.

At lunch, Rowant were 50-5 after 26 overs of seam bowling exclusively from Rishton and Nugent with 38 further overs to see out.

A dour early afternoon session prevailed as the Rowant middle and lower order tried to survive and grind out a total to give their bowlers a chance and grind it out Whatling, overseas Rossouw and the vastly experienced Wes Morrick certainly did.

Mainly facing spin from Euan Woods and, later, Matt Rowe, Rowant were made to graft for every run. The introduction of Rowe in the 42nd over was the cue for a wicket maiden as Whatling was caught at mid-on, much to his annoyance. Rossouw inadvisedly tried to reverse sweep and paid the price and Bethall holed out to deep square leg. Only Morrick showed any durability in the lower order, the last man out thanks to a stunning bit of work by Nugent positioned at slip who managed to take the catch at fly slip, but not before Harris became the second Rowant player to be run out by a direct hit from Tom Scriven.

In the end a modest total of 131 was scored but Rowant had used up 61.3 of their overs and given themselves something at least to bowl at.

Chasing small totals in cricket can develop a tricky life of its own and the Henley run chase was no exception. Roberts started off driving Morrick’s first two balls through the covers for boundaries and with both he and Rowe positive from the off the home side were a run shy of 50 in the 14th over when Roberts was caught behind off the wily Morrick who turned 81-2 into 82-4 just before tea as Davies was caught behind and Morris was lbw for a duck.

With Morrick in wicket taking mode on a strip that suited his skills, 50 more runs to get could have been a recipe for disaster. But Scriven was positive from the off and although Woods was Morrick’s fourth and final victim, caught at slip and Harris accounted for Rishton, the vastly experienced Stewart Davison joined Scriven to see Henley home.

Fittingly, when Coles came on to bowl from the Remenham Hill End, Scriven imperiously despatched his first and only ball back over his head for the only six of the day to seal victory.