Twenty20 heartache

BANBURY won this season’s Home Counties Premier League Twenty20 competition on Sunday, beating HENLEY in the final by 14 runs at Amersham’s Shardeloes Ground on finals day.

In the first semi-final of the day, Banbury skipper Lloyd Sabin and Shahid Yousaf propelled their side to 185. In reply, FINCHAMPSTEAD were never in the hunt, especially after losing skipper Dan Lincoln, and slumped to 62 all out.

In semi-final number two, a late flurry by Adam Lubbock (22 from six balls including three sixes) took Henley to 172 (Mike Williams 55, Stewart Division 36) which was good enough to defeat TRING PARK by seven runs despite a spirited chase by Tring Park (David Burrell 49, Jack Rodnight 42, Harry Jordan 3-23).

In the final, Banbury won the toss and elected to bat, posting 174 thanks, in the main, to Sabin (61) and Olly Clark (81) and a late charge from Yousaf (25). In response, Williams (71) starred again but lacked sufficient support as wickets fell regularly and Henley completed their 20 overs on 160, nine wickets down.