Derby clash honours for Maharajahs

FERGUS Nutt and Richard Ashton both made half centuries as PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS eased to a 144-run victory at SWYNCOMBE on Sunday.

Sam Kimber (44) and Chris Humphreys laid a solid platform for the visitors, with Dan Bacon also in form before Nutt (53 retired from 31 balls) and Ashton (51 retired from 30) kept the momentum going.

Pradeep Kumar chipped in late on, and at the end of their 35 overs, the Mahas had posted an impressive 275-5.

The Swyncombe reply never really got going in the face of economical spells from Rob Dyer and Hamish Scott, although skipper Ian Hunt and Duncan Crockett (50) batted well.

U13 Ben Proudfoot was able to pick up his maiden adult wicket courtesy of a stunning catch from Tom Brown at deep square leg, and in the end, Swyncombe could only reach 131-4 as their reply petered out.