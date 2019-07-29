Ashton in fine form

Wildflower mural welcomes judges
PEPPARD STOKE ROW moved joint top of the Reading and District Midweek League Division 1 table with a brace of victories on Wednesday and Thursday.
Richard Ashton smashed 84 from just 38 deliveries to lead his side to a convincing 44-run win at READING DYNAMITES, the visitors making 141-3 in their 12 eight-ball overs before Hamish Scott’s 4-20 decimated the hosts for 97.
In a top-of-the-table clash which opened up the title race the following night, PEPAPRD STOKE ROW overcame champions WEST READING by 30 runs.
Fergus Nutt top scored with 35 as Peppard Stoke Row posted 121-8 but good spells from youngster Daniel Watts (4-33) and Alex Johnson (4-17) ensured West Reading were restricted to 91-9 in the chase.
