Tourists have edge

TOURING side PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAS ran out narrow winners during their recent tour of Wiltshire.

Home side ERLESTOKE won the toss and chose to bat with Tom Lucas, a guesting West of England Premier League player, making his intentions clear from the off as he launched into anything full, hitting cleanly over the old garden walls that surround the ground.

On another day this approach would not have worked as both Nathan and Allan May were unlucky not to dismiss him but the Mahas were relieved when he retired after a rapid 50.

The game then followed a slightly more sedate path with the Mahas taking wickets at regular intervals including a fine stumped Lambert, bowled Lambert for the father and son combination.

Erlestoke were dismissed for 200 with the last ball of the innings. Allan May was the standout bowler for the Mahas with 6-1-25-4.

Nathan May opened the batting for the tourists and made it look easy for 51 while all around him the top order struggled, with the rest of the top five managing just 25 runs between them.

The day, however, belonged exclusively to Chris Beeton who smashed 59 not out to see the Mahas home by one wicket with eight balls to spare.