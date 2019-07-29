Villagers lose run chase during maiden overseas tour

SONNING COMMON broke new ground last weekend with its first overseas tour, when they took on Belgium’s oldest cricket club, ROYAL BRUSSELS.

Fielding first the visitors, cheered on by a vocal band of following support, set about the Brussels top order with gusto, Foster and Gallimore collecting three early wickets with their bustling pace.

Once the shine was off the ball it was left to the spin twins Cann and McGrath to contain a dangerous middle order, pocketing five wickets between them, before members of the village’s youth academy mopped up the tail. On a low-scoring wicket it was clear every run was crucial, and the tight fielding was to be commended, led by debutant Blues and featuring some immaculate hands from Gallimore and Barker and good wicketkeeping by Mee.

Chasing a target of 164, Sonning Common struggled to put effective partnerships together from the off and the hosts were glad to see the back of the ever-dangerous Pitson and Davies before they could get going.

While others had starts, none could get on top of some shrewd bowling, making best use of local conditions. Ultimately the run chase fell short.